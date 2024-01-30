UND unveils new journalism program

Jan. 29—GRAND FORKS — The return of a journalism degree to North Dakota's flagship university has university and industry leaders hopeful the program will boost the state's supply of local journalists.

UND will begin offering a bachelor's degree in journalism in fall 2024, the university announced Jan. 11, following approval of the degree program by the State Board of Higher Education.

The J-program, the first since UND's Schools of Speech and Journalism were consolidated in 1985, will increase the supply of local journalists to populate the state's local news outlets — or, at least, that's the hope.

"We've always felt it's better to grow our own journalists, because it's so hard to convince people from other parts of the country to come to North Dakota," said Cecile Wehrman, executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

Like the rest of the country, North Dakota has weathered the decline of the local news industry amid disappearing advertising revenue and shrinking subscription rates. Twenty-eight of its 54 counties have only one news outlet, according to the 2023 State of Local News Project report from Northwestern University.

Despite more than a decade of nationwide layoffs in the industry, North Dakota's local news outlets struggle to fill open positions, Wehrman said, because its hard to convince outsiders to come to the state.

Homegrown journalists are also better equipped to cover the state, Wehrman said, because they're more likely to understand small-town history and culture in predominantly rural North Dakota.

Despite that, Wehrman said she and other publishers increasingly hire from out of state due to the absence of local candidates with a journalism degree or a means to pursue a career in the field. (North Dakota State University does currently offer a journalism degree through its School of Communications.)

"The problem has been there are so few true journalism majors," Wehrman said. "There are communication departments, there are related fields, but students don't set out to be journalists."

Hiring in general is getting harder for newspaper publishers, Wehrman said, as fewer people pursue a career in the industry. Wehrman had to shutter one of her papers, the Tioga Tribune, after a reporting position went unfilled for six months.

"It used to be that we would get 20 to 30 applicants per position here at the Herald, if not more," said Korrie Wenzel, publisher and executive editor of the Grand Forks Herald. "We wouldn't consider people for positions if they didn't have newspaper experience already. Nowadays, it's a lot different, because we might not get more than a handful of applicants. And finding people with experience is pretty rare."

Wehrman said the NDNA has been working to revive the journalism program at UND for decades, to little avail.

She credited a partnership with Department of Communications chair Soojung Kim, who also serves on the board of the NDNA's Education Foundation, as pivotal to reviving the degree program.

"It's a critical issue, especially in a state like North Dakota, to recruit and retain talent," Kim said, adding the journalism program will also benefit rural communities in northwest Minnesota.

In support of the goal, the degree is set to include an internship requirement that will place some students in local newsrooms. Kim said the department will draw on existing relationships with the NDNA as well as local news outlets like the Bismarck Tribune and Forum Communications' newspapers (which include the Herald, the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and others) and Forum Communications' TV station, WDAY.

The department is waiting for approval for a slate of journalism courses that pair traditional reporting methods with multimedia and data journalism training.

"One of the things we heard from (the Bismarck Tribune) was that data and interactive journalism programs are only for these large newsrooms," Kim said. "We believe multimedia and data is the future of the journalism industry."

Wenzel has more fundamental goals in mind for UND's prospective journalism students.

"My hope is they come out of the program able to write news," Wenzel said. "That's my one concern: people coming out of a university having a grasp of what they're doing."