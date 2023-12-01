New UND VP will focus on growing research opportunities

Dec. 1—GRAND FORKS — Asked where he saw the most potential for growth in the university's research funding, UND's incoming research and economic development vice president Scott Snyder deferred.

"Ask me in six months," he responded wryly.

In fairness to Snyder, he isn't moving to Grand Forks until December — and yes, he knows about winter here. The incoming research VP comes to UND from Idaho State University in Boise, where he was dean of their college of engineering.

His job at UND will focus on growing the university's research portfolio across its eight colleges. The university spent $147 million on research in its 2022 fiscal year, up from just under $112 million in fiscal year 2020.

"UND has a really solid research portfolio, and they do a very large amount for a university of UND's size," Snyder said.

$44.1 million came from the federal government, including significant spending from the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, Department of Defense and Department of Energy, while the remainder came from private partners.

That was about all Snyder knew, though.

"The learning curve on this job is kind of steep," he said. "You know what the institution you left has, and you vaguely know what the institution you're going to has, but you really have to drill down to get to know the landscape."

He said his first few months on the job would involve familiarizing himself with existing research in greater detail and consulting with faculty and administrators on where the university could expand.

He continued, "I know high level stuff and I've done my homework, but one of the things I need to do when I get to Grand Forks is talk with the deans, talk to faculty."

Several of UND's colleges have seen expansion in their research programs in recent years.

The College of Education and Human Development's research expenditures has increased fivefold since 2018, college director of communications Kenya Zarns wrote in an email.

College of Nursing and Professional Disciplines Dean Maridee Shogren listed the college's social work program, which received a $2.5 million federal grant in October to study child welfare outcomes for Native American children, and collaborating with UND's other schools on training grants under the university's Behavioral Health Initiative.

College of Engineering and Mines Dean Brian Tande listed AI, cybersecurity, advanced materials, and energy and minerals among the college's primary growth areas.

Arts and Sciences Dean Bradley Rundquist cited expanded efforts in free-scale optical communication and nanoscale devices, as well as the Behavioral Health Initiative.

The School of Medicine's research strengths are in aging, cancer, infectious diseases and neurogenerative disorders, alumni and community relations director Brian Schill wrote in an email, as well as studying health disparities in rural and Native American communities. It received $34 million in external funding in fiscal year 2023.