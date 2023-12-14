UND waiting for clarification on court ruling in favor of two-time transfers

Dec. 13—GRAND FORKS — A federal judge's ruling Wednesday in Charlestown, W. Va., to issue a temporary 14-day restraining order against the NCAA, which was denying two-time transfers an opportunity to compete until they've sat out a year in residency, could impact UND.

An NCAA spokesperson told The Athletic it will start notifying schools of the decision.

"As a result of today's decision impacting Division I student-athletes, the Association will not enforce the year in residency requirement for multiple-time transfers and will begin notifying member schools," the NCAA said in a statement to The Athletic.

However, as of late Wednesday afternoon, UND athletic director Bill Chaves had yet to hear anything from the NCAA.

"I want to make sure the reports I'm reading are accurate based on our governing body," Chaves said. "As of right now, 4:34 p.m. Central on Wednesday afternoon, I haven't seen or heard anything. I've reached out to a few of my counterparts. It would have been great if once the decision was made, something was sent to all of us who are in the chairs I sit."

The ruling could have a major impact on the Fighting Hawks men's basketball team and guard Tyree Ihenacho.

Ihenacho started his college career at UND in 2020-21, earning Summit League freshman of the year honors. He transferred to James Madison in 2021, but returned to Grand Forks this fall to be closer to his family in Prior Lake, Minn.

Ihenacho has not yet been granted a waiver for his second transfer and has not been able to participate yet this season.

UND is off to a 7-4 start and has two games scheduled during the 14-day restraining order — at Utah Tech on Dec. 16 and at Nebraska on Dec. 20.

Chaves said he spoke with men's basketball coach Paul Sather earlier Wednesday about the court ruling.

"I've said to coach Sather, until we hear from Indianapolis, we have to be measured with our approach with Tyree at this point," Chaves said. "We can say that what we're reading is accurate, but I want to see it from the governing body. We want to make sure we have all info possible."

A second hearing will be heard after the restraining order expires in two weeks, when a preliminary injunction potentially could be issued. That would keep athletes in question eligible until a potential trial takes place.

According to The Athletic's report, Ohio attorney general Dave Yost said that at least 99 athletes had been denied a waiver to compete immediately upon a second transfer and that another 44 are awaiting a decision on a waiver.

Field Level media contributed to this report.