Under 21? Don't expect a lottery ticket in your Christmas stocking

The Arizona Lottery has teamed up with the 2023 Gift Responsibly Campaign, aiming to promote responsible gifting during the holiday season. The initiative focuses on raising awareness about the risks of underage lottery use worldwide.

The Gift Responsibly Campaign aims to remind shoppers that, under Arizona law, lottery tickets are not to be gifted to those under the age of 21. The Arizona Lottery will encourage age-appropriate play through public service announcements and social media, according to a news release.

"The Gift Responsibly Campaign is reminding consumers not to gift lottery tickets to minors during the holiday season, or at any time of the year, and that's a message we can all support," Arizona Lottery CEO Alec Esteban Thomson said in the news release. "The Arizona Lottery has been a longtime participant in this annual campaign and our message is a simple one: lottery tickets are appropriate gifts only for adults. We are committed to contributing to maximizing revenue for Arizona in a responsible manner."

The Arizona Lottery stated in a news release that its Holiday Scratches are available for purchase through December 2023 at over 3,500 retailers throughout Arizona. Individuals must be 21 or older to purchase or redeem tickets.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Lottery to encourage age-appropriate lottery use