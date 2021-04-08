Under-30s may have to travel further for Covid jabs after AstraZeneca advice, says top Scots adviser

Prof Jason Leitch and Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to take up the offer of a vaccination, with the risks of blood clots "vanishingly small" - PA

Scotland's vaccine rollout to the under-30s might be forced to slow down thanks to them not receiving the AstraZeneca jab, medical chiefs admitted on Thursday, as the death toll north of the Border passed 10,000.

While Scotland’s national clinical director insisted that the change will not delay the target of offering all adults a vaccine by the end of July, the pace of rollout “might slow in those middle weeks”.

Due to both the Moderna and Pfizer jabs being freezer rather than fridge vaccines, Professor Jason Leitch said younger people might be asked to travel further for appointments because the logistics are “slightly more difficult”.

However, he said modelling suggests this “will not delay” the end of July target despite Nicola Sturgeon saying earlier this week that such changes would “self evidently” have an impact on the rollout, and urged people to take up the offer of a vaccination.

Though not able to confirm the number of Scots that have developed an “extremely rare” blood clot due to low numbers and patient confidentiality, Prof Leitch said the risks were “vanishingly small” - with 79 UK cases identified out of 20 million doses of the vaccine shot into arms.

"There is considerably more risk in relation to contracting Covid than there is of getting a blood clot from the vaccination,” he said.

AstraZeneca vaccine benefits outweigh the risk for most age groups

Prof Leitch said that because the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) chose to limit the age of AstraZeneca recipients to 30 rather than 50, it gives logisticians time to work out how best to roll out Moderna and Pfizer because healthy 30-year-olds aren’t yet being offered their first doses.

"I imagine that when we go to that stage, we may be asking them to travel a little bit more because Pfizer and Moderna are freezer vaccines, not fridge vaccines and therefore the logistics of it are slightly more difficult and that might slow somewhere in those middle weeks, but I actually believe we can get to July in time and the pace will be exactly as the supply allows it to be.”

He said the advice for those who have had a first jab of AstraZeneca remains to get a second dose of the same drug, adding: "There is no data in the UK to suggest that anybody has had this complication after the second dose of AstraZeneca.

"It appears in the rare cases where it does happen, it's after the first dose, not the second."

He added that he will be getting his jab on Friday and will be “delighted” to take whichever vaccine he is offered.

Speaking at an election event, Nicola Sturgeon echoed that she will be “absolutely happy” to take the AstraZeneca vaccine and described the risk as “probably lower than crossing the road”.

"My vaccination is a week today, actually. I don't know which vaccine I'll get offered, but if I'm offered the AstraZeneca vaccine I will take the AstraZeneca vaccine and I will not have any hesitation in doing so,” she said.

"If you get the AstraZeneca vaccine today or tomorrow, or in my case possibly a week today, it will be one of the least risky things you do in the day.”

She added: “Given the risks, particularly the older you get, of Covid, the benefits of being vaccinated with AstraZeneca or any vaccine vastly outweigh any minimal risk that might arise from it.”

It comes as the country on Thursday passed the grim milestone of 10,000 Covid-related deaths, according to the National Records of Scotland.

Figures from the NRS show 38 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between March 29 and April 4, bringing the total number of fatalities up to Sunday to 9,997. Since then, six deaths have been recorded in the daily figures from Public Health Scotland.

Responding to the news, Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross said the “tragic milestone” reminds us of the “devastation” wreaked by the virus.

“Behind these numbers are real people whose lives were cut short, leaving loved ones behind to mourn,” he said.

"But we are beating this virus, we are winning the race. As the number of people vaccinated grows by the day, so too does our optimism for a brighter future."

Meanwhile, Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said that with one of the highest death tolls in Europe, Scotland has a “special responsibility” to conduct an early public inquiry.

“That inquiry must look at the lack of testing for new care home residents, the lack of preparation in the summer for the second wave in the autumn and the lack of asymptomatic testing to hunt down and drive out the virus,” he said.

Nicola Sturgeon last week pledged that a public inquiry into her Government’s handling of the pandemic will be a priority if she is re-elected as First Minister in May, adding that it should get underway before the end of this year.