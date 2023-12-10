These Under-$5 Christmas Ornaments From Target Are Totally Unique

Ornaments in the shape of a horse, a baguette and a yellow cab

Are your holiday ornaments looking a little tired? Have those school-project macaroni garlands and paper snowflakes lost their charm? Maybe the go-to holiday motifs — snowmen, Santa’s village, angels and candy canes — just don’t feel inspiring.

Who says your tree has to be traditional? Target luckily has a bevy of unique Christmas for jaw-droppingly affordable prices — all under $5, to be exact. Treat yourself to a tree refresh or snag an out of the ordinary gift without breaking the bank.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

A wedge of blue cheese

Sure, Santa loves cookies, but don’t you think he’d like a different snack every now and then? Maybe a nice Stilton and a glass of wine are in order this year. This blue cheese ornament — in mercifully less-smelly glass — is just the ticket for the foodie in your family.

$5 at Target

A sequined lobster

In classic red for your martini-loving, Martha Stewart-idolizing bestie, cheerful pink for your dad who never passes up a shrimp cocktail or gold for the “Glamma” on your list, this unexpected undersea ornament is a fun holiday treat.

$3 at Target

12 acrylic “diamonds”

If you’re starting from scratch with your first tree, you’re going to need something to fill out some space. This acrylic gem set is an unexpected take on basic ornaments, lending a luxe touch to your tree in pink hues or classic clear for under five bucks.

$3 at Target

A French baguette with its own paper bag

Does your roommate obsess over “Emily in Paris”? Is your brother’s burgeoning bread-baking habit taking over? Maybe your mom’s a major Francophile? This cute baguette, rendered in glass, replete with authentic brown paper wrapping, will bring the streets of Paris right to your tree – without the pricey airfare.

$5 at Target

A glass horse

Maybe your cousin has read Black Beauty a dozen times or your bestie idolizes Kendall Jenner’s riding prowess. Maybe your daughter asks Santa for a pony of her own each year but there’s just no room for stables at your house. Sounds like you’ve got a horse-girl on your holiday shopping list. No matter the equine fan, this glass horse ornament is sure to put some pep (or a gallop) in their step.

$5 at Target

A cluster of silver bells

Add a little whimsy to the tree with this cluster of bells, in silver, gold or copper. Not only are they pretty to look at, but loop them over a branch and their tinkle will alert you to anyone trying to sneak a peek under the tree. Think of it as your festive Santa security system. This bell cluster could even be looped over a doorknob for a little extra cheer as you come and go.

$3 at Target

A festive yellow cab

If a trip to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree isn’t in your holiday plans but you’re still hoping to capture a little New York City magic, this sweet yellow taxi ornament will deliver that charm (without the surge pricing). There’s also no need to worry about this wooden ornament shattering if the cat or kiddos decide to tousle with the tree.

$3 at Target

A glass pickle

Everything’s better with a pickle. Be it partnered with your tuna melt or burger’s or just enjoyed as a late-night snack straight outta the jar, pickles are the best. If you’re hoping to bring a smile to a brine-fiend’s face, this glass pickle, dusted in glitter, is a sure win. This sour favorite would make a great Secret Santa, White Elephant or co-worker gift too.

$5 at Target

