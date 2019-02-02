Is Under Armour a Buy?

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) has taken investors on a volatile ride in recent years. Shares of the athletic apparel and footwear company have risen nearly 50% in the past 12 months but are still down more than 50% compared to three years ago.

Is this recent rally a sign that the company has finally turned the corner? And is the stock a compelling buy today? Let's find out.

A massive market opportunity

Despite years of rapid expansion, Under Armour has long runways for growth still ahead. Within the $280 billion athletic apparel and footwear market, the company is targeting what it refers to as "focused performers." These are consumers who care deeply about maximizing their athletic and fitness performance.

Under Armour estimates this market to be as large as $92 billion worldwide. This represents a sizable long-term growth opportunity for a business that generated $5.2 billion in revenue over the past year.

Under Armour is refocusing its brand to better serve athletes -- and those who aspire to become them.

Refocusing on its core customer

Under Armour believes that its brand resonates well with hardcore fitness enthusiasts. To strengthen this connection, it's repositioning itself as a "human performance company." After attempting to expand into the athleisure segment with only moderate success, Under Armour is reducing its product lineup and strengthening its focus on items that it believes give its customers a competitive edge.

Adapting to shifting retail trends

Additionally, Under Armour is reducing its reliance on wholesale distribution partners and expanding its direct-to-consumer sales channels, such as its e-commerce websites. This is partly out of necessity, as the recent bankruptcies of sports-apparel retailers such as Sports Authority have taken a toll on Under Armour's results.

However, it also gives Under Armour a more direct connection with its customers, which can help it better control its brand image. It should also give the company more data that it can use to better target its promotions, thereby boosting the return on its advertising investments.

Intriguing international expansion prospects

Looking ahead, much of Under Armour's growth will likely come in international markets. The rapid growth of the middle class and a corresponding increase in purchasing power for consumers in massive emerging markets such as China are fueling demand for higher-quality apparel. In turn, Under Armour expects to grow its international revenue by as much as 19% annually over the next half-decade.

Challenges remain

Still, while its international expansion prospects look intriguing, Under Armour's growth remains sluggish in its core North American market. The company's traditional retail partners are struggling as sales migrate to online channels.

Although this is benefiting Under Armour's e-commerce business, it's hurting its brick-and-mortar sales, which comprise a larger percentage of its business. In turn, Under Armour expects to deliver only low-single-digit sales growth in North America over the next five years.

A less-than-ideal price

Despite these challenges, Under Armour's shares trade at a premium price. The stock is currently changing hands at more than 60 times Wall Street's earnings estimates for 2019. That's a bit rich -- even for a company that's projected to grow its profits by 40% annually over the next five years -- particularly since Under Armour has a history of issuing overly optimistic financial targets.