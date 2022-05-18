Under Armour CEO Frisk will step down June 1; company begins executive search

Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS
Lorraine Mirabella, Baltimore Sun
2 min read
In this article:
  • Patrik Frisk
    American businessman in the apparel industry
  • Colin Browne

Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk is leaving the Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker June 1 after little more than two years at the helm, the company announced late Wednesday.

Frisk, who also serves as president and engineered what the company billed as a recently completed turnaround of the sports brand, also will step down from the company’s board of directors.

Under Armour’s board has begun an internal and external search for a new president and CEO, the company said. Until a successor is named, Colin Browne, the company’s chief operating officer, will serve in those roles on an interim basis.

Frisk plans to remain with the company as an advisor through Sept. 1.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Patrik for his valuable contributions to Under Armour over the past five years,” said Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s founder, executive chairman and brand chief, in Wednesday’s announcement.

“During his tenure, we made significant strides in advancing enterprise-wide operational excellence, and Patrik’s steadfast leadership has been crucial to strengthening our foundation and positioning the company for our next growth phase,” Plank said.

Plank, who said he expects to work closely with the board to replace Frisk, said he sees a “huge opportunity” ahead for the brand as it evolves.

“In the meantime, we are moving forward and will continue to connect with athletes in exciting ways, offering them exactly what they need when they need it,” he said.

Frisk joined Under Armour in 2017 and took over from Plank as CEO in January 2020. The company credited Frisk with helping to create and lead a long-term strategic plan to restructure operations and sales.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve Under Armour athletes, customers, shareholders, and teammates,” Frisk said in the announcement, citing his work to strengthen the brand and solidify its operations. “I am extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team.”

Browne, who joined Under Armour in 2016, has been chief operating officer since 2020. The company credited Browne with helping to improve the company’s profit margins and efficiency by working to modernize its digital “go-to-market” strategy and direct-to-consumer sales model. He also has worked to navigate global supply challenges caused by the pandemic.

In addition to the go-to-market strategy and supply chain, Browne has overseen global planning, sustainability, information technology, data management and distribution.

He said he will use the transition period to “further our long-term goals.”

“What unifies and drives Under Armour is our purpose: to empower those who strive for more,” Browne said.

Under Armour shares were down 3.5% at $10.16 each in after hours trading late Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

