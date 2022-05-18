Under Armour CEO to Exit After 2 Years With Stock in Free Fall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kim Bhasin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Patrik Frisk
    American businessman in the apparel industry
  • Kevin Plank
    American entrepreneur and philanthropist

(Bloomberg) -- Under Armour Inc. Chief Executive Officer Patrik Frisk is stepping down from the struggling athletic-wear brand after disappointing quarterly results hammered the stock this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chief Operating Officer Colin Browne, who has been at Under Armour since 2016, will become interim CEO on June 1 as the board begins its search for a permanent replacement, the company said on Wednesday. Frisk, who the company declined to make available, will stay on as an adviser through August.

Executive Chairman Kevin Plank said in an interview that the board decided it was time to shift from a restructuring posture, which Frisk oversaw since joining the company in 2017, to one focused on growth.

“It’s the right time for the business to really pivot,” said Plank, who founded the company in 1996. The move wasn’t made because of one bad quarter, he said. “We’re ready for the next chapter to begin.”

Frisk, who was 59 at the end of last year, will receive $7.1 million in severance, according to a company filing.

With Under Armour struggling in 2017 after its meteoric rise, Plank, then the CEO, hired Frisk from shoemaker Aldo Group as president to oversee daily operations and execute a restructuring of the company’s finances. In early 2020, Frisk replaced Plank just as Covid-19 took hold.

The pandemic initially hit Under Armour hard, like a lot of other apparel brands, but sales bounced back last year. Then supply-chain issues weighed on results, and that’s crushed the stock, knocking it down by 52% this year, including a small drop in Wednesday’s after-hours trading.

Those declines continued a painful stretch for Under Armour’s investors. In the middle of last decade, the company looked headed toward becoming a global brand that would truly challenge industry leader Nike. Its market value topped $22 billion. (Now it’s worth less than a quarter of that.)

Plank’s ambition appeared to have no bounds. The brand pushed into basketball sneakers and debuted a men’s fashion line. It paid hefty sums to get top US colleges to outfit their teams in Under Armour gear.

But the business quickly turned as competition heated up and a major retail partner, Sports Authority, went bankrupt and liquidated. The company started losing money.

Frisk, who had worked on brands like North Face and Timberland, came in and cut costs and revamped operations. The restructuring concluded in March, having totaled $571 million in charges.

Earlier this month, Under Armour said it was expecting revenue to rise 5% to 7% in the current fiscal year, including a 3 percentage point hit from order cancellations, shipping delays and the Covid outbreak in China. Its earnings per share forecast of 63 cents to 68 cents for the year fell short of analyst estimates.

“The past five years have been about putting in place a platform, building out the model and building the foundation,” said Browne, who was 57 at the end of 2021. “We’re at that next iteration.”

(Updates with severance pay in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Under Armour CEO Frisk to step down

    Shares of the Baltimore-based company fell 2.2% in extended trade. The apparel maker named Chief Operating Officer Colin Browne as its interim CEO, while it searches for a permanent replacement. Under Armour said Frisk, who joined Under Armour in 2017, will remain with the company as an adviser through Sept. 1.

  • Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk steps down after two-plus years

    Under Armour said that Patrik Frisk will step down June 1 and be replaced on an interim basis by Colin Browne, the chief operating officer.

  • Is Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Durable Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Durable Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 10.3% (Institutional Shares) during the first quarter, compared to the 4.6% decline for the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”), the Fund’s benchmark. Try […]

  • Why Americans are struggling so much with their mental health: Headspace CEO

    Headspace CEO Russ Glass joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why so many Americans, especially workers, are struggling with their mental health lately.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Face Slump Again

    Semiconductors sold off on Wednesday along with the broader stock market as retailers warned of rising inventory levels as consumer confidence weakens as high inflation rates persist. Semiconductor stocks have been in a steep decline with the massive shortage in chips globally. The sector faced another tough day with declines of 2% or more for AMD ( ), NVIDIA ( ), Micron Technologies ( ), Qualcomm ( ), Intel ( ) and Texas Instruments ( ).

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Dips, Stocks Plummet as Volatility Spikes

    Bitcoin (BTC)dipped below $30K again as volatility ticked higher. Meanwhile, option traders continue to hedge against further price declines.

  • Five Stocks Actually Rose As The Remaining S&P 500 Melted Down

    It's not easy to gain on the worst day for stocks in years when 98% of S&P 500 stocks fell. But a few did.

  • Plotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liquidate Funds After Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin plans to wind down Melvin Capital Management after suffering billions of dollars of losses and angering investors with a botched plan to reboot the firm.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80%

  • Musk claims S&P ‘lost their integrity’ after Tesla gets booted from sustainability index while Exxon is included

    The index provider cited regulatory and reputational risks stemming from a traffic safety probe and racism allegations, while keeping oil giant Exxon and Bezos’ Amazon.

  • Lucid Sets Stage For First Overseas Manufacturing Facility With Partners In Saudi Arabia

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) has set the stage for constructing AMP-2, a production factory in Saudi Arabia with a capacity of 155,000 electric vehicles. The agreement is estimated to provide financing and incentives to Lucid up to $3.4 billion in aggregate over the next fifteen years to build and operate a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. At AMP-2, Lucid plans to initially re-assemble Lucid Air vehicle kits that are pre-manufactured at its U.S. AMP-1 facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. L

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Earnings?

    Altria on April 28 reported first-quarter earnings per share that beat expectations. Altria stuck with its full-year earnings-per-share outlook of $4.79 to $4.93. Wall Street expects full-year earnings per share of $4.83.

  • Stock Market Today - 5/18: Dow Tumbles 1,164 Points on Target Miss, Powell Inflation Comments

    Stock finish sharply lower Wednesday as Target earnings disappoint and Fed Chair Powell warns 'there could some pain involved' with the Fed's inflation approach.

  • Al Gore's Investment Firm Unveils $1.7 Billion Sustainable Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Generation Investment Management, the $36 billion investment firm co-founded by Al Gore, launched a new fund targeting companies that contribute to lower emissions, increased financial inclusion and more accessible healthcare. The $1.7 billion Sustainable Solutions Fund IV will allow Generation to invest in growing companies that “are shifting industries toward sustainability and responsible innovation at scale,” the fund manager said in a statement Wednesday. The new fund is Gene

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Top 10 Losers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will discuss 10 stocks losing ground on Wednesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to Top 5 Losers on Wednesday. US stocks are declining on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected results from major retailers are causing downward pressure on the overall markets. Investors are also processing the […]

  • Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk Is Stepping Down

    The sportswear brand named operating chief Colin Browne as interim chief executive, effective June 1.

  • Cisco Stock Crashes On Weak Guidance Amid China Covid Lockdown

    Cisco stock plunged as quarterly guidance came in well below expectations while China's Covid lockdown worsened supply chain issues.

  • 10 Best Whiskey and Alcohol Stocks To Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best whiskey and alcohol stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the liquor industry which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Whiskey and Alcohol Stocks To Buy in 2022. The novel coronavirus pandemic caused many […]

  • Kohl’s Earnings Are Coming. It’s a Tough Time to Be a Retailer.

    Softer-than-expected earnings from retail giants Target and Walmart are fueling concerns about Kohl's first-quarter report to be issued Thursday.

  • Oil Falls as Equities Sink and China Imposes More Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell to the lowest in nearly a week amid a broader market selloff while additional coronavirus outbreaks in China dampened crude’s demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneW