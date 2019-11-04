Under Armour Falls Sharply Despite Earnings Beat

Before the opening bell on Monday, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) released its third-quarter results. Following this, shares fell 13.62% to around $18.26 in pre-market trading. The share price fall is largely due to pressures caused by the company being subjected to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission for accounting practices. In my view, it seems that third-quarter results should have received a completely different response from traders.





Under Armour posted GAAP earnings of 23 cents per diluted share, up 35.3% year over year, topping consensus estimates by 4 cents. Revenue came in at $1.43 billion, reflecting a 0.7% decline (constant currency basis) from the same quarter of 2018. The top line exceeded expectations by $10 million.

Under revenue, the Baltimore, Maryland-based sports and casual apparel manufacturer reported the following year over year changes by source, geographic region and product.

Wholesale revenue was $892 million, down 2%, and direct-to-consumer revenue came in at $463 million, down 1%.

North America revenue was $1 billion, down 4%, while International revenue was $368 million, up 8% (currency-neutral).

Apparel revenue of $986 million gained 1% and Accessories revenue of $118 million gained 2%. In contrast, Footwear revenue of $251 million lost 12%.







Moreover, the gross margin rate of 48.3% of net revenues expanded 220 basis points year over year due to supply chain initiatives, regional mix and restructuring charges in the second quarter of 2019. The selling, general and administrative expenses rate of 38.5% of net revenues worsened 190 basis points.

As of Sept. 30, the balance sheet had $416.6 million in cash on hand and equivalents, $906.5 million in total inventories and approximately $592 million in total debt. Compared to the quarter ended Dec. 30, 2018, inventories lightened by 11% and total debt burden slackened by 19%. Total equity was worth $2.15 billion.

For full fiscal 2019, Under Armour guides for revenue growth of 2% versus the previous 3% to 4% outlook range. The gross margin rate should grow by approximately 130-150 basis points and adjusted gross margin rate by approximately 90-110 basis points. The company also expects an operating income near $235 million and an effective tax rate of 22%. Furthermore, Under Armour estimates an earnings per diluted share close to 34 cents, in line with analyst expectations.

Under Armour's stock price has risen 20% so far this year to close at $21.1 at the end of regular trading on Friday for a market capitalization of roughly $9 billion. The share price is now above the 30 and 70-day simple moving average lines, but still below the 120-day simple moving average line.

The 52-week range is $16.52 to $27.72.

Wall Street recommends holding shares of Under Armour, Inc. and has established an average target price of $23.29, reflecting 10.4% upside from Friday's closing price.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.

