What Is Under Armour, Inc.'s (NYSE:UAA) Share Price Doing?

While Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Under Armour’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Under Armour Worth?

According to my valuation model, Under Armour seems to be fairly priced at around 13.31% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Under Armour today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $9.49, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Under Armour’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Under Armour?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Under Armour's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in UAA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UAA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Under Armour, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Under Armour, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

