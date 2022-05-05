Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Under Armour's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Under Armour had US$662.5m of debt in December 2021, down from US$1.00b, one year before. But it also has US$1.67b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.01b net cash.

A Look At Under Armour's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Under Armour had liabilities of US$1.45b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.45b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.67b as well as receivables valued at US$586.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$646.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Under Armour has a market capitalization of US$7.03b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Under Armour also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Under Armour turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$525m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Under Armour's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Under Armour has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Under Armour actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Under Armour has US$1.01b in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 113% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$595m. So we don't think Under Armour's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Under Armour that you should be aware of.

