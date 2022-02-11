Under Armour Outperforms in Q4, but Supply Chain Woes Continue

Jean E. Palmieri
·5 min read

Instead of retrenching, Under Armour went on the offensive in 2021 — and it paid off in a solid fourth quarter and year in terms of sales and earnings. But lingering supply chain issues that the company said will create “headwinds” well into 2023 cast a pall over the numbers and sent the company’s stock price down during the day on Friday. At midday, it was trading at around $15.85, down 8.5 percent.

The Baltimore-based activewear brand has been in the midst of a restructuring since Patrik Frisk took over the top post two years ago and refocused the company on its historic strength: sports apparel and accessories. It also made a bold move to cut down on promotions by eliminating 2,500 “undifferentiated” wholesale accounts in North America.

More from WWD

On Friday, Under Armour reported net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 of $110 million, or 23 cents a share, compared with $184.5 million, or 40 cents a share, a year earlier. There were $14 million in restructuring and impairment charges in the quarter, so excluding onetime items, it earned 14 cents a share, beating analysts’ estimates of 7 cents.

Sales overall rose 9 percent to $1.5 billion, which the company attributed to a “solid performance” in its owned and operated stores and a 4 percent growth in e-commerce, which represented 42 percent of its total direct-to-consumer business during the quarter.

In North America, the results were even better, with sales increasing 15 percent to $1.1 billion. But it was a mixed bag internationally where overall revenue increased 3 percent to $461 million, with a 24 percent gain in Europe, Middle East and Africa, but a 6 percent decline in Asia-Pacific and a 22 percent drop in Latin America.

Apparel revenues in the quarter increased 18 percent to $1.1 billion, while footwear sales rose 17 percent to $283 million, the company said. Accessories revenue, however, decreased 27 percent to $107 million.

In a call with analysts Friday morning, Frisk, Under Armour’s president and chief executive officer, said: “dynamic changes in purchase behavior and marketplace demand” resulted in “several obstacles as we worked through what we believed to be a recovery year following a difficult 2020. At that point, it would have been easy to stay conservative and adopt a wait-and-see strategy, yet the tremendous progress we made following our multiyear transformation — including healthier demand for the Under Armour brand and the passion that this team shows up with every day — meant going on offense was the only path for 2021.”

He said the company “saw significant progress in our largest long-term growth drivers, our international, direct-to-consumer, women’s and footwear businesses,” including the popular Curry and Project Rock collections. So despite the effects the current macro factors are having on its business, Frisk said, “we have no intentions of sitting idle.”

But the growth the company is experiencing is “dramatically different than where we were in 2018, 2019,” he continued, with “significantly less off-price sales, reduced discounting, markdowns and promotion in all of our channels. And then the fact that we have exited about 2,500 doors that we felt were undifferentiated and were still growing in spite of that just shows the type of trajectory that we’re expecting going forward.”

The situation isn’t completely rosy, however. Even though Under Armour raised its outlook for the quarter ending March 31 with expected operating income of between $30 million and $35 million and a percentage revenue increase in the midsingle digits — up from the low-single-digit rate it had previously anticipated — it still warned of “headwinds related to reductions in our spring 2022 order book from supply constraints associated with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacts.”

Chief financial officer Dave Bergman expanded on the situation during the analyst call, saying: “We expect many of these headwinds to continue well into fiscal 2023 until longer-than-usual transit times, backlogs and congestion find balance, associated freight and logistics costs normalize, and in-bound shipping delays subside. At this time, we do expect these uncertainties to cause material impacts and variability in our future results.”

For the full year, Under Armour reported net income of $360 million on a 27 percent gain in sales to $5.7 billion. Wholesale revenue increased 36 percent to $3.2 billion, and direct-to-consumer sales increased 26 percent to $2.3 billion. In North America, full-year sales rose 29 percent to $3.8 billion while international revenue increased 34 percent to $1.9 billion with a 41 percent jump in EMEA, a 32 percent rise in Asia-Pacific and an 18 percent increase in Latin America. Apparel revenue increased 33 percent to $3.8 billion, while footwear revenue rose 35 percent to $1.3 billion. Accessories revenue increased 12 percent to $462 million.

Bergman said as a result of the company changing its reporting structure to one that now starts on Jan. 1, it views 2022 as a “transition year,” and is not providing a financial outlook for fiscal 2023 and will wait until May to provide more color on its expectations for this year.

While the company’s stock was punished by its admittance of supply chain issues, not every analyst was bearish. Simeon Siegel of BMO Capital Markets, said he expects Under Armour will emerge “healthier than pre-pandemic and we see ongoing upside from here.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zillow to cut workforce 25% in 2022, after growing by more than 45% last year

    Zillow Group Inc. said it expects to cut its workforce by 25% this year, as a result of the previously announced wind down of Zillow Offers operations, but that followed a more than 45% jump in its workforce in 2021. In the real estate information company's 10-K annual report filed late Thursday, Zillow said the job cuts will primarily go into effect during the first half of 2022. The company said it had 8,005 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, up 2,501, or 45.4%, from 5,504 employees at the end

  • Did Zillow Stock Officially Bottom? Here's What the Chart Says

    Shares of Zillow are doing well on Friday, up 17% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. As for Zillow, inflation and a strong housing market should have helped its home-buying business, although even its poor results in that unit weren't enough to weigh the stock down today. Thankfully, the company is winding down that business, while Zillow also delivered a revenue beat for the fourth quarter.

  • Duke Energy renewable projects face headwinds on federal trade and tax policy

    International trade and domestic policy issues are impacting Duke Energy Corp.'s renewable energy efforts, in both its commercial and regulated utility businesses.

  • China is on a global warehouse spree

    Since the start of the Covid pandemic, Chinese firms have doubled the number of overseas warehouses they operate.

  • Smart Reveals New Naming Scheme for Its EV Crossovers

    Smart has a new naming scheme, just as the brand is about to roll out its next electric model in Europe and China. Here's how Smart has reinvented itself.

  • Under Armour Slides on Supply Issues That Need Months to Resolve

    (Bloomberg) -- Under Armour Inc. fell the most in more than a year after saying supply-chain disruptions will have “material impacts” on the spring-summer season and potentially beyond.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapReductions in orders

  • Under Armour CEO expects supply chain challenges will be 'short-term speed bump'

    Under Armour is expecting a 10 percentage point drop in revenue in the current quarter, but executives say demand remains strong.

  • Under Armour (UAA) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

    Under Armour's (UAA) fourth-quarter performance reflects brand strength and better execution. However, management cautions about reductions in spring-summer 2022 order book.

  • Market check: Stocks waver, Under Armour shares drop on earnings, Zillow cuts workforce

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how stocks opened, Under Armour stock declining with supply chain challenges, and Zillow cutting its workforce after reporting lower revenue.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    The Nasdaq 100, a good measure of large cap growth stocks, is down about 10%  year-to-date. One cheap stock you can't overlook right now is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was caught up in the overall market swoon that hit growth stocks and fintechs particularly hard.

  • Investors Buy Zillow’s Dream Home

    The real-estate tech giant sees big revenue growth ahead even as it winds down its disastrous iBuying effort, but will its foundation hold?

  • Are Tech-Enhanced Sports Livestreams Game-Changers or Niche Gimmicks?

    Gen Z won’t sit for a three-hour sporting event on boring old TV. They want an interactive, personalized experience that feels more like a video game, one that pulls them into the action with live stats, chats and alternate audio feeds — and maybe even launches them into VR. So goes a running narrative in […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The metaverse describes a virtual world that has the potential to add a new dimension to the way we interact socially and the way we do business. But when we arrive in the year 2030 and look back, these might turn out to be short-term issues that wound up delivering long-term gains.

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    For investors just starting out or on the doorstep of retirement, these two companies offer reliability.

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.

  • Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Roblox's (RBLX) fourth-quarter 2021 performance is likely to reflect strength in new and existing users driven by high-quality content offerings.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Textron Aviation bringing back Turbo Skylane aircraft

    Textron Aviation on Thursday announced that it will return the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its product lineup. The local Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) division halted the turbo model in 2013. The single-engine piston aircraft was originally introduced in 2001.