Under Armour Posts Strong 2Q Results, Raises Outlook

Jean E. Palmieri
·2 min read

Under Armour Inc. continued its rebound in the second quarter as North American sales recovered and the international business continued to perform.

On Tuesday morning, the company reported that adjusted operating income was $124 million and adjusted net income was $110 million in the period ended June 30.

More from WWD

Overall revenue was up 91 percent to $1.4 billion with wholesale sales up 157 percent to $768 million and direct-to-consumer revenue up 52 percent to $561 million. Interestingly, the DTC number was driven by strong growth in owned and operated stores while e-commerce sales, which represented 39 percent of the company’s overall DTC sales, declined 18 percent.

Sales in North America increased 101 percent to $905 million and international revenue increased 100 percent to $446 million, driven by a 133 percent jump in the EMEA, a 56 percent increase in Asia-Pacific and a sizable 317 percent gain in Latin America.

Apparel revenue increased 105 percent to $874 million, footwear revenue increased 85 percent to $343 million and accessories revenue increased 99 percent to $112 million.

The solid results prompted the Baltimore-based sports brand to once again raise its outlook for the year, a move it made in May after first quarter results were released. Revenue is now expected to be up at a low twenties percentage rate compared to the previous expectation of a high-teens percentage rate with a low twenties percentage growth rate expected in North America and a mid-thirties percentage growth rate internationally, the company said.

Operating income is expected to reach $215 million to $225 million compared to the previous range of $105 million to $115 million and adjusted operating income is expected to reach $340 million to $350 million compared to the previous expectation of $230 million to $240 million.

“We are very pleased with Under Armour’s better than expected second-quarter results, which reflect solid progress compared to both 2020 and 2019. Given the continued momentum, we’re raising our full-year outlook, which puts us on track to achieving a solid performance in 2021,” said Under Armour president and chief executive officer Patrik Frisk. “With the critical mass of our transformation behind us and the continued improvements across product, marketing, and our financial results, I believe this year sets a robust foundation that positions us well for our next chapter of profitable growth.”

Frisk added: “At the halfway point of our fiscal year, I’m confident in our ability to execute our strategy by putting focused performers at the center of everything we do and increasing our capacity to drive consistent, profitable growth for our shareholders over the long-term.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Under Armour reports better-than-expected earnings, raises guidance

    Under Armour Inc. shares jumped 5.4% in Tuesday premarket trading after the athletic company reported second-quarter earnings that far exceeded expectations and raised its 2021 guidance. Net income totaled $59.2 million, or 13 cents per share, after a loss of $182.9 million, or 40 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 24 cents blew past the FactSet consensus for 6 cents. Revenue of $1.352 billion was up from $707.6 million last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.218 billion. Un

  • Can Under Armour (UAA) Turn In Another Earnings Beat?

    Our preview of the upcoming week's earnings reports includes Under Armour (UAA) and Etsy (ETSY).

  • Is Kinder Morgan Returning to Growth?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) just reported excellent Q2 2021 earnings and raised its guidance. The pipeline giant is on its way to generating its highest distributable cash flow (DCF) and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in five years, as oil and natural gas prices remain at solid levels. The company just made two key acquisitions that will grow its natural gas business and give it exposure to the emerging renewable natural gas (RNG) industry.

  • BP Closes Big Oil Earnings Season With Surprise Dividend Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.BP will increase its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents a share

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • Alibaba tops profit expectations, boosts buyback program

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. beat earnings estimates Tuesday but fell slightly short of revenue expectations, while also announcing a boost to its buyback program.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. A higher stock price was the goal of GE CEO Larry Culp, who wanted the reverse split so that the company’s stock would be more in line with peers, which have triple-digit prices. Companies tend to be loath to execute reverse splits because they can be interpreted as an admission by management that it has been unsuccessful in raising the stock price.

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings. The United States economy has roared back into life over the past few months after a torrid 2020 […]

  • Semiconductor stocks are rallying — and they still look like bargains

    Stellar earnings are propelling chip makers' shares, which trade cheaply compared with the broader stock market.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • 4 Must-Buy Energy Stocks Set to Beat on Q2 Earnings This Week

    The four energy stocks are slated to release second-quarter earnings results this week. These are: EOG, DVN, MGY and CLR.