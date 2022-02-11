Under Armour Slides as Supply Issues Need Months to Resolve

Catherine Larkin and Kim Bhasin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Under Armour Inc. fell the most in almost two years after saying supply-chain disruptions will have “material impacts” on the spring-summer season and potentially beyond.

Reductions in orders as a result of these constraints will lower revenue by about 10 percentage points in the current quarter, the athletic-wear company said on Friday. At the same time, gross margin is projected to fall two percentage points from a year ago due to higher freight expenses and expectations for greater sales of less-profitable products.

Under Armour has been using costly air freight to circumvent bottlenecks and has been pulling back from some wholesale partners to focus on higher-quality sales. On Friday, the company said it expects supply-chain issues will continue to pressure financial results for two more quarters after the current one, or through the end of September.

“We believe these Covid-related supply chain pressures are just a temporary speed bump on our road to continued profitable growth over the long term,” Chief Financial Officer David Bergman said on a conference call with analysts.

Shares of the Baltimore, Maryland-based company slid as much as 14% on Friday, their biggest intraday drop since March 2020. The stock had already fallen 11% in the 12 months through Thursday’s close.

While Under Armour typically has provided a full-year outlook in February, the company is switching to a fiscal year setup in April and won’t provide its initial guidance for fiscal 2023 until early May. Analysts at Truist Securities said ahead of Friday’s release that investors probably won’t gain confidence until they know more about the company’s long-term growth prospects. The freight impact over the next few quarters will be “pretty sizable,” Chief Executive Officer Patrik Frisk said on the call.

For the current quarter, Under Armour sees earnings of 2 cents to 3 cents a share. That would be down from 17 cents a year ago. The company sees revenue growing at a mid-single-digit rate, up from a prior forecast for growth in the low-single digits.

Frisk said management is being cautious in expecting logistics woes to linger as the global supply chain has “twisted upon itself.”

“It is truly systemic,” he said in an interview. “And when those things happen, it takes a while to unravel all of it.”

He said supply-chain issues were expected to hurt retailers during the holiday season, but Under Armour is seeing more of an impact in the spring. Problems persist across the globe, from port congestion in North America to container shortages in Asia and higher freight prices everywhere.

(Updates with CEO comments starting in eighth paragraph.)

