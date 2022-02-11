Under Armour stock plunges despite record sales and earnings in 2021

Under Armour’s stock plunged 12.5% Friday on supply-chain fears even as the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand reported record sales and earnings.

Under Armour sales soared 27% to $5.7 billion in 2021, with the company saying both consumer demand and brand strength were on an upswing despite disruptions from the pandemic. Sales and earnings for the crucial fourth quarter also beat Wall Street estimates.

But Wall Street took a dim view of the company’s warning that supply-chain problems will persist into the spring and summer sports apparel seasons and possibly beyond and the company’s shares fell $2.50 each to close Friday at $17.51.

“As we navigate ongoing uncertainty in the marketplace, we remain focused on delivering industry-leading innovations, premium experiences, and empowering those who strive for more,” Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk said in a statement.

Frisk maintained that the company has been successful in repositioning Under Armour as a premium brand.

“Going forward, I am confident that we are running a stronger company — one that is able to deliver sustainable, profitable growth,” Frisk said in a statement.

CFRA Research, however, kept a “sell” rating on Under Armour shares and reduced its 12-month price target to $15 per share, a $5 reduction. The brand was able to command higher prices during the fourth quarter, but that was partially offset by higher freight costs, said Zachary Warring, a CFRA equity analyst, in a. report

“We see [Under Armour] behind the curve in direct-to-consumer, with roughly 60% of sales coming from its wholesale business,” Warring said.

Under Armour reported income of $110 million, or 23 cents per share, for the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with income of $184.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company posted earnings of 14 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates of 7 cents per share.

Sales for the October-to December period rose 9% to $1.53 billion, ahead of the $1.47 billion projected by analysts. That included a 16% jump in sales to retailers, to $768 million, and a 10% increase in sales through websites and company owned stores, to $720 million.

Sales in the U.S., Under Armour’s biggest market, rose 15%, to $1.1 billion, while international revenue was up 3% to $461 million.

The U.S. sales increase represents “a modest market share gain, which was fueled by both existing customers spending more and some new customer acquisition from people buying gifts for others,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. “Such a lift supports Under Armour’s ongoing narrative that it is improving and sharpening its brand image.”

“However,” Saunders said, “while we recognize that progress has been made on this front, the acid test will be whether the company can carry this momentum forward into the slightly more challenging trading periods ahead.”

Under Armour warned Friday that the supply chain problems that have plagued suppliers and shipping companies during the pandemic could cause “further material impacts on Under Armour’s results in future periods.”

Under Armour has turned to more expensive air freight to avoid shipping backlogs.

The company said its expects revenue to increase at a mid-single-digit rate for the quarter ending March 31, a transition quarter as the company shifts its fiscal year to end on March 31 instead of Dec. 31. Its outlook calls for earnings of 2 cents to 3 cents per share in the quarter as higher freight expenses cutting into profits.

“From our perspective, the Under Armour brand is still too diffuse and doesn’t have the discipline of larger players like Nike nor the focus of smaller players like Lululemon,” Saunders said. “There is still a sense that Under Armour is a jack of all trades and a master of none. This is the main issue the brand needs to remedy going forward if it wants to be in the same league as other labels which are often seen as more premium.”