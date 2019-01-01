Has Under Armour (UAA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Under Armour (UAA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UAA and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Under Armour is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UAA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAA's full-year earnings has moved 27.72% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, UAA has returned 22.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.05% on average. This means that Under Armour is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, UAA is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to UAA as it looks to continue its solid performance.



