Under attack over slavery, Haley comes out swinging in Iowa: Takeaways from her town hall

WASHINGTON — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley frantically sought to regain her footing during a televised townhall with Iowa voters on Monday evening in which she accused her political rivals of distorting her positions.

With one week left to persuade the state's Republicans to caucus on her behalf, Haley came out swinging during the event, which was put on by Fox News, over controversial comments she made about the cause of the Civil War during a campaign event late last month.

Haley did not initially cite slavery as a driver of the fighting. She has repeatedly sought to amend the remarks, but they have continued to overshadow her bid for the GOP nomination in the final stretch before the Iowa caucuses.

They drew a cloaked rebuke from President Joe Biden on Monday as he campaigned in her home state at a historic, Black church that was the site of a racially-motivated mass shooting while Haley was governor. "Slavery was the cause of the Civil War," Biden said.

Haley hit back later that day, invoking past comments Biden has made and saying, "I don't need someone who palled around with segregationists in the '70s, and has said racist comments all the way through his career, lecturing me or anyone in South Carolina about what it means to have racism, slavery or anything related to the Civil War."

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the fourth Republican Presidential Primary Debate presented by NewsNation at the Frank Moody Music Building University of Alabama on Dec. 6, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Biden's missing Pentagon chief

Haley sought to turn the tables on Biden for the Pentagon's failure to immediately disclose Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization to the White House and the public last week.

"Biden should be fired," Haley said at the townhall. "This is unbelievable."

The incident showed that Biden isn't speaking to his Pentagon chief every day, she added. Piling on, the former United Nations ambassador suggested that Biden, 81, doesn't know what is going on in his own government.

Haley accuses her opponents of lying

Haley spent the first half of the hour-long town hall urgently trying to set the record straight about her presidential platform.

Her toughest critique of the night of GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump came when she was defending herself against an attack ad funded by a pro-Trump Super PAC that portrays her as soft on illegal immigration.

"Just because President Trump says something doesn't make it true," Haley charged. "I appreciate all the attention President Trump is giving me. It is quite sweet and thoughtful of him. But he’s lying about it."

Haley also called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "desperate" for trying to link her to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He's also "lying," she said. Although comments the former Democratic nominee for president made about women seeking elected office motivated her to enter politics, Haley stressed that she does not share Clinton's views on policy issues.

"So, they can twist and turn this all they want, but it’s because they see what we see. We’re surging in the polls," Haley argued. "Not just in Iowa, not just in New Hampshire, not just in South Carolina. "

Abortion rights

Haley was again asked to clarify her position on abortion rights, an issue that could help her win over more women.

She restated her belief that Congress can come to a consensus on some aspects of abortion regulations, legislation mandating an abortion ban could not pass the U.S. Senate without an overhaul of the rules.

If elected, Haley pledged to support "whatever" federal legislation earns the support of 60 or more senators.

"The fellas just don't know how to talk about it," she said at one point during the discussion of her competitors.

Republicans still undecided

Despite the nearness of the Iowa caucus, which serves as the official starting gun for the Republican race, several voters at the town hall event professed to be undecided about who they plan to support.

Trump is far and away the leader in Iowa's contest. He led by more than 30 points in December.

Haley clung tight on Monday to the fact that many potential GOP voters say they are still making up their minds.

"Wait until caucus day, because that's the only day that's truly going to show where Americans are," she insisted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Under attack over slavery, Nikki Haley comes out swinging in Iowa