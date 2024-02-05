Under the baobab: Celebrating Black History Month in Happy Valley and beyond

“You can never know where you’re going unless you know where you’ve been.” -Amelia Boynton

Happy National Black History Month, a celebration of achievements by African Americans. It is a time for recognizing our central role in U.S. history. The event grew out of Negro History Week created by scholar and historian Carter Woodson in 1926. Every U.S. president since 1976 has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. As President Biden said in his NBHM proclamation:

“America is a great Nation because we choose to learn the good, the bad, and the full truth of the history of our country — histories and truths that we must preserve and protect for the next generation. This National Black History Month, as we remember where we have been, may we also recognize that our only way forward is by marching together.”

This year NBHM is being celebrated throughout Happy Valley. Organized by Leslie Laing, Gary Abdullah, Carmin Wong, Terry Watson, Kesla Elmore, Pheolyn Hayes, Takina Walker and others, some local municipalities will present proclamations, including the Centre County Commissioners, State College Borough, Ferguson Township, Patton Township and College Township.

The Paterno Library is presenting “Where Beauty’s At: Expressions of Black Visual Culture,” including poetry, posters, photograph albums and art that highlight Black writers and artists. Sunday at the State College Municipal Building there was a Welcoming Dance party featuring local dance groups for Ephrat Asherie Dance Company. Later they will perform “Underscored” at the Center for Performing Arts.

Monday night there is a film about underground house dancers, “Check Your Body at the Door,” at the Flex Theater, 132 HUB/Robeson Center. And Douglass Day will be held on Feb. 14 at 103 Paterno Library. Every year people gather to help transcribe Frederick Douglass’ correspondences.

Last week, the State College Community Land Trust, Centre Safe, Out of the Cold and Housing Transitions welcomed a couple hundred people to a benefit concert, “Gimme Shelter.” Emcee Jeff Brown welcomed performers Biscuit Jam, Eric Ian Farmer with Mickey Klein, My Hero Zero and The Nittany Knights to the stage.

AAUW, the Community Diversity Group, and the State College Racial Equity Advisory Commission held the first State College National Day of Racial Healing. A hundred or so community leaders, elected officials and representatives held small group workshops that attempted to identify barriers to racial healing and transforming our community to be more inclusive, equitable and just. “Part 2, A conversation to identify strategies to help break down racial barriers” will be held April 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

The New Horizon Theatre Company in Pittsburgh is presenting the world premiere of “Blues is the Roots, the Willie Dixon Story.” The musical directed by Penn State MFA grad, Herb Newsome, written by yours truly, features PSU grads. The show is being considered for the National Black Theatre Festival in North Carolina later this year and the Chicago Blues Festival next year. It tells the story of my uncle, Willie Dixon, who along with Muddy Waters helped create the Chicago Blues sound, one of the primary sources of rock-and-roll. Uncle Willie was the house bass player and associate producer at Chess Records. He wrote 500 songs, which were recorded by such luminaries as Chuck Berry, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Cream, Jeff Beck, Howling Wolf and Peter, Paul and Mary. More importantly Uncle Willie helped many exploited blues singers to recover their copyrights. The show is playing at the Pittsburgh Public Theatre’s Helen Wayne Rauh Hall. It opens on Feb. 8 and closes Feb. 18.

Stay warm, sisters and brothers. Punxsutawney Phil assured us that spring is coming sooner rather than later. Be comforted by the realization that you are recognized, celebrated and loved. There are too many who aren’t.

Charles Dumas is a lifetime political activist, a professor emeritus from Penn State, and was the Democratic Party’s nominee for U.S. Congress in 2012. He was the 2022 Lion’s Paw Awardee and Living Legend honoree of the National Black Theatre Festival. He lives with his partner and wife of 50 years in State College.