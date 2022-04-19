Under The Bonnet, Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) Returns Look Impressive

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Adobe:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$5.9b ÷ (US$26b - US$7.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Adobe has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Adobe compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Adobe here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Adobe. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 32%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 86%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Adobe thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Adobe has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 220% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to continue researching Adobe, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

