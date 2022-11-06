Under The Bonnet, BELIMO Holding's (VTX:BEAN) Returns Look Impressive

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at BELIMO Holding's (VTX:BEAN) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for BELIMO Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = CHF146m ÷ (CHF620m - CHF135m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, BELIMO Holding has an ROCE of 30%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BELIMO Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for BELIMO Holding.

What Can We Tell From BELIMO Holding's ROCE Trend?

BELIMO Holding is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 30%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 26%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at BELIMO Holding thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On BELIMO Holding's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what BELIMO Holding has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for BELIMO Holding (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

