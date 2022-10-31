Under The Bonnet, Castor Maritime's (NASDAQ:CTRM) Returns Look Impressive

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Castor Maritime's (NASDAQ:CTRM) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Castor Maritime, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$99m ÷ (US$552m - US$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Castor Maritime has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Shipping industry average of 19% it's pretty much on par.

View our latest analysis for Castor Maritime

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Castor Maritime's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Castor Maritime's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Castor Maritime Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Castor Maritime. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 20%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 5,381% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Castor Maritime's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Castor Maritime has. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 97% in the last three years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

Story continues

Castor Maritime does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Castor Maritime that you might be interested in.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here