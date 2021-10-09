Under The Bonnet, Goodfellow's (TSE:GDL) Returns Look Impressive

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Goodfellow is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = CA$49m ÷ (CA$242m - CA$81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Therefore, Goodfellow has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Goodfellow has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Goodfellow is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 31%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 24% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 33%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On Goodfellow's ROCE

To sum it up, Goodfellow has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 8.9% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

