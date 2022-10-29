Under The Bonnet, Green Brick Partners' (NYSE:GRBK) Returns Look Impressive

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Green Brick Partners' (NYSE:GRBK) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Green Brick Partners is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$332m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$214m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Green Brick Partners has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 17%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Green Brick Partners compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

Green Brick Partners is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 172% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Green Brick Partners has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 114% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Green Brick Partners can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Green Brick Partners and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Green Brick Partners is not the only stock earning high returns.

