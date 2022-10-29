Under The Bonnet, Insteel Industries' (NYSE:IIIN) Returns Look Impressive

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Insteel Industries' (NYSE:IIIN) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Insteel Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.39 = US$161m ÷ (US$472m - US$63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Insteel Industries has an ROCE of 39%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Insteel Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Insteel Industries are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 39%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 73%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Insteel Industries' ROCE

To sum it up, Insteel Industries has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 23% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Insteel Industries, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

