Under The Bonnet, Jumbo Interactive's (ASX:JIN) Returns Look Impressive

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Jumbo Interactive:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.44 = AU$45m ÷ (AU$131m - AU$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Jumbo Interactive has an ROCE of 44%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Jumbo Interactive compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Jumbo Interactive.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Jumbo Interactive Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Jumbo Interactive. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 44%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 137%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Jumbo Interactive's ROCE

To sum it up, Jumbo Interactive has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 376% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

