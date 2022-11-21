Under The Bonnet, Pro Medicus' (ASX:PME) Returns Look Impressive

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Pro Medicus' (ASX:PME) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Pro Medicus, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.48 = AU$62m ÷ (AU$157m - AU$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Pro Medicus has an ROCE of 48%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pro Medicus compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Pro Medicus' ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Pro Medicus are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 48%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 226%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Pro Medicus' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Pro Medicus has. And a remarkable 676% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

