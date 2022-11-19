Under The Bonnet, ProCook Group's (LON:PROC) Returns Look Impressive

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of ProCook Group (LON:PROC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ProCook Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = UK£9.4m ÷ (UK£51m - UK£17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, ProCook Group has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ProCook Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at ProCook Group are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 27%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 440%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On ProCook Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that ProCook Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has dived 77% over the last year, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ProCook Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

