Under The Bonnet, Simpson Manufacturing's (NYSE:SSD) Returns Look Impressive

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Simpson Manufacturing, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$476m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$361m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Simpson Manufacturing has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Simpson Manufacturing compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Simpson Manufacturing.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Simpson Manufacturing. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 22%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 134%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Simpson Manufacturing thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Simpson Manufacturing's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Simpson Manufacturing can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 108% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Simpson Manufacturing that we think you should be aware of.

