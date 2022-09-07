Under The Bonnet, Team17 Group's (LON:TM17) Returns Look Impressive

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Team17 Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = UK£30m ÷ (UK£159m - UK£25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Team17 Group has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 16% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Team17 Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Team17 Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Team17 Group are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 23%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 170% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Team17 Group's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Team17 Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Considering the stock has delivered 18% to its stockholders over the last three years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Team17 Group does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

