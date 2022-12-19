Under The Bonnet, Tomei Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:TOMEI) Returns Look Impressive

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Tomei Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:TOMEI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tomei Consolidated Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = RM99m ÷ (RM600m - RM173m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Tomei Consolidated Berhad has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tomei Consolidated Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Tomei Consolidated Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Tomei Consolidated Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 23%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 108% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Tomei Consolidated Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, Tomei Consolidated Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 29% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Tomei Consolidated Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 54% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Tomei Consolidated Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Tomei Consolidated Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

