Under construction: Aerial view of progress on the $1 billion Nora District in West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH — Nora District is a newly created $1 billion dining, business and residential district coming to a gritty zone just north of downtown West Palm Beach. Nora is short for North Railroad Avenue, the district's western boundary. It is the largest planned redevelopment in the West Palm's history since CityPlace, now known as The Square.

Work has begun on Nora's first phase, the transformation of old warehouses along North Railroad Avenue into restaurants, offices, stores and gyms. This part of the project is known as Nora's Main Street, and completion is slated for the end of 2024.

The Nora District encompasses 40 acres, 13 to 15 of which the Nora development group owns. The project is being developed by West Palm Beach-based NDT Development in conjunction with Miami's Place Projects and Wheelock Street Capital of Greenwich, Connecticut.

Construction and renovations are underway for the upcoming Nora District, the $1 billion dining, business and residential district north of downtown in West Palm Beach.

