Under Construction: Week three of Downtown Revitalization Project

Feb. 24—Portions of downtown Palestine are now a construction zone. The City of Palestine is three weeks into its Downtown Revitalization Project. A section of N. Sycamore St., between Spring St. and W. Oak St., has been sectioned off for a new waterline to be installed. This is the first phase of an eight phase project.

"Each construction phase is expected to last only six to eight weeks, minimizing the impact of a construction zone on the downtown businesses as much as possible," Main Street Coordinator Mary Ann Admire said. "Each phase will be complete before moving onto the next."

According to Admire, for the Main Street quarterly meeting Feb. 8, the board met with Main Street District property owners and businesses and discussed the construction phases and scheduling, and working together to find solutions to challenges. Admire said the downtown businesses have been pleased with the communication and consideration from the contractors, and that response has been positive.

She noted our downtown shops have been active on social media to make sure people know they are open.

"They want customers to know that they are still here to provide the very best personal service that only a small business can deliver, and they are excited about the improvements coming to downtown," she said.

Admire shared this list of updates from the construction zone:

—Temporary parking revisions and two-way traffic patterns remain in effect on W. Main St. between N. Sycamore St. and N. Magnolia St. with a dead end at N. Sycamore Street.

—Construction barricades and fences are in place for road closures and to help keep pedestrians out of work areas.

—Approximately 90% of the sidewalks have been demolished. They will leave the last 10% in front of doorways as long as possible.

—Sanitary sewer is complete.

—Two street light poles have been temporarily removed and stored for reinstallation.

—Storm drain with new curb inlets is around 50% complete.

—The new water line will be installed next week.

—The concrete subcontractor will be back on-site Monday, Feb. 26 to start getting sub grade ready for new concrete.

—New water line will tie into the existing main under Spring St., which will require a one-day partial road closure on Avenue A near the Spring St. intersection (to be detoured onto Grandberry near the Family Dollar store) as well as a single lane closure on Spring Street. The work will be coordinated with TxDOT for requirements and the timing of the shut-down for the tie-in. The contractor will provide the city staff with notice of the date and time of the road closure, so that they can inform the public.

—The contractors are working diligently to minimize water disruptions and are notifying the affected property owners ahead of planned interruptions. They are making a considerable effort to avoid peak operating hours for those properties based on their individual needs.

Drivers in the downtown area are advised to proceed with caution and to watch for road closures.

"Given the magnitude of this project, it's crucial to note that street closures are anticipated during the construction period," said City Manager Teresa Herrera. "We sincerely appreciate the community's patience and understanding as we embark on this transformative journey to revitalize and modernize our downtown."

Herrera said throughout the construction, regular updates will be provided to keep everyone informed about the progress and any potential disruptions.

Businesses in the construction area will remain open for normal business hours, but some may use secondary entrances or parking areas. If you require special assistance with building access, you are asked to contact the merchant for the latest information.

"Your cooperation and support are integral to the success of this vital project," Herrera said. "Should you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to reach out. We are committed to keeping the lines of communication open and ensuring transparency throughout this process.

The $10 million Downtown Revitalization Plan was established by the Palestine City Council in 2019. The council approved certificates of obligation to fund the plan in 2021. Schaumburg & Polk, Inc. was selected to provide professional services, including design, bidding, construction administration and construction review. The project kicked off on Jan. 29 with Tegrity Contractors serving as the General Contractor and Chris Hooten as Project Manager.

The plan focuses on improving the downtown area to increase tourism, while being mindful of the best possible ways to reduce the impact on downtown businesses and visitors during construction.