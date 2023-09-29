Under new contract, United Airlines pilots could see salaries soar 40% higher

Eighty-two percent of pilots who voted approved of the new four-year contract with United Airlines. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- United Airlines pilots approved a new contract Friday that provides up to a 40.2% increase in pay over the course of the four-year deal, union representatives announced.

The Air Line Pilots Association said 82% of the pilots who voted on the contract approved of the deal, which amounts to about $10 billion. In total, 97% of all United pilots voted.

"This industry-leading contract brings substantial benefits to our pilots and could not have happened without their unity and steadfast resolve," said Garth Thompson, chairman of the ALPA's United master executive council. "I am proud that our pilot group will be recognized for their contributions to the company's success. United Airlines cannot thrive without the hard work of its labor groups."

Flight-deck crew members will receive between a 34.5% to 40.2% increase in pay as well as signing bonus pay that will be retroactive to January 2020.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby applauded the new contract in a statement on LinkedIn.

"We are the largest and best airline in the world because of our people, and I'm happy to give them a great contract that ensures we can continue the United Next growth that is creating great careers for everyone here at United Airlines -- and a great route network and customer service for our large and growing customer base," he said.

Other major airlines -- Delta Airlines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and WestJet -- have also recently reached agreements with pilots represented by the ALPA.