Under the Dome podcast: The budget has left The Building

Start your week in #ncpol #ncga with our latest Under the Dome politics podcast. Dawn Vaughan here, your News & Observer Capitol bureau chief and podcast host.

In the latest episode, for the week of Sept. 25, 2023, I’m joined by my politics team colleagues Avi Bajpai and Kyle Ingram.

The General Assembly is full of surprises, not just policy provisions hidden deep in the state budget, but we cover that part, too. This past week brought the final, actually here, budget deal, and casinos weren’t in it.

Within a week, the budget will become law.

Instead of the usual rollout with a press conference and budget talking points, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger held a short-notice availability with reporters to announce that they had reached a deal. A day later, the budget was released publicly, and votes commenced less than 24 hours after that.

By Friday morning, the final vote came and went quickly, in the Senate, and the budget was sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk to sign, veto or let become law without his signature after 10 days. Cooper was soon out with his own announcement that he would let the 10 days expire and the budget would become law in early October. That’s three months late.

We break down some of the play-by-play, a lot of analysis, and even get to Moore reassigning Rep. Terence Everitt, a Wake County Democrat, to the Legislative Building basement, where his new neighbors include the press corps.

Headliner of the Week

Stayed tuned to the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week, which include Wisconsin, late night legislative popcorn and getting out of town.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.

Now you can also watch video of our Under the Dome podcast on our N&O YouTube page.