Under the Dome podcast: Who’s in and who’s out for Congress as candidate filing starts

Start your week in #ncpol #ncga with our latest Under the Dome politics podcast. Dawn Vaughan here, your News & Observer Capitol bureau chief and podcast host.

In the latest episode, for the week of Dec. 4, 2023, I talk with our Washington, D.C., correspondent Danielle Battaglia. We discuss what we know, and what we don’t, about who will file to run for Congress in North Carolina’s 14 U.S. House districts. Of course, there’s always the possibility of some sort of change because of litigation, which seems to be the case with North Carolina and elections on the regular.

We know that Republican state House Speaker Tim Moore is running for Congress; that state Republican Rep. Erin Paré isn’t anymore, and that Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson is running for state attorney general instead. We go over all the major players and what else you should know.

Headliner of the Week

After the break, we talk more about who’s running and who’s not, and the addition of Democrat Jessica Holmes, the former Wake County commissioner, to the Council of State as Auditor Beth Wood’s replacement. And how and why Republican Senate leader Phil Berger decided to endorse Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in the gubernatorial primary.

Plus a bit of holiday cheer, as Battaglia recently covered the arrival of the White House’s Christmas tree that hails from the Old North State.

Stayed tuned until the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week, which include another Christmas-related government ceremony, and the big drama this past week in Congress: George Santos.

