Under the Dome podcast: What we found in campaign finance reports, plus border politics

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our Under the Dome podcast. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and state Capitol bureau chief. On this latest episode for the week of Feb. 5, 2024, we talk about campaign finance reports, the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration policy, and much more.

I’m joined by my fellow politics reporters Kyle Ingram and Avi Bajpai. Our first segment is about what we found in campaign finance reports for the governor and attorney general, which are the two most-watched races in North Carolina in 2024. Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson have been raking in the money, and it’s not even the primary yet.

Listen for our breakdown and analysis.

Border policy and Headliner of the Week

After the break, listen to Republican House Speaker Tim Moore tell reporters why the entire House Republican caucus sent a letter to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper about border protection. We talk about what this could mean for the legislative short session starting in April, and campaign season, including Moore’s run for Congress.

Stay tuned to the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week.

Ingram explains why Cleta Mitchell is in the news and Bajpai talks about changes to state employee prescription drug coverage. Vaughan has a non-government headliner: the Duke vs. UNC Chapel Hill men’s basketball game and the segue to March Madness.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.