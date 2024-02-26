Under the Dome podcast: GOP candidate Dale Folwell on what conservatism means to him

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our latest Under the Dome podcast, for the week of Feb. 26, 2024. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and state Capitol bureau chief.

We are just eight days away from the North Carolina primary election. I’ve requested interviews with the major candidates for governor, and I recently sat down with State Treasurer Dale Folwell, a longshot candidate in the Republican gubernatorial primary. You can read some of what he said during our interview in this story, but we talked about a lot more, too.

On this episode, you’ll hear my conversation with Folwell about his views on abortion restriction legislation, his primary opponent Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and what he thinks of former President Donald Trump. I also asked Folwell about how he would work with Republican legislative leaders as governor, and what he plans to do on primary Election Day and whatever happens after it.

Plus, Folwell talks about what conservatism means to him — he says it should be fun — and the state of the Republican Party right now.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell is running in the Republican primary for North Carolina governor.

Stay tuned to the end for my pick for Headliner of the Week, which has to do with the governor’s office and who has power when the leader is out of state.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.