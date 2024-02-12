Under the Dome podcast: Primary endorsements, Black voters and Cotham challengers

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our Under the Dome podcast. Kyle Ingram here, filling in for Dawn Vaughan. On this latest episode for the week of Feb. 12, 2024, we talk about mix-ups with endorsements for congressional candidates, the role Black voters could play in the gubernatorial race and candidates seeking to unseat Rep. Tricia Cotham.

I’m joined by McClatchy DC correspondent Danielle Battaglia and reporters Mary Ramsey and Kendrick Marshall from our sister paper The Charlotte Observer. In our first segment, Battaglia walks us through some endorsements in congressional races that ended up being not exactly what they seemed. Marshall also tells us about his report on how Black voters view Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican front-runner in the race for governor.

Listen for our breakdown and analysis.

Cotham challengers and Headliner of the Week

After the break, Ramsey tells us about three Democrats vying for the chance to face off against Rep. Tricia Cotham, who switched parties last year and gave Republicans a legislative supermajority. We discuss each candidates’ policy goals and Cotham’s chances of defending her seat in a new district.

Stay tuned to the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week.

Ramsey tells us how she excited is for Rebecca Noel, the Observer’s new education reporter, to join the team this week. Battaglia talks about a shocking moment in Congress, in which a U.S. representative left the hospital in a wheelchair to cast a tie-breaking vote on the House floor. Marshall tells us about groups in Union County protesting fluoride supply in the water, and Ingram explains reports that the North Carolina Republican Party chair could have support from former President Donald Trump to lead the Republican National Committee.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes.