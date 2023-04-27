A bullet doesn't care who it hits. It doesn't discriminate between a parent, student or retiree. It doesn't differentiate based on skin color or how much money is in one's bank account. It carries out its job with deadly efficiency, and in Columbus — as in so many American cities — the havoc it creates has become a constant.

In the series "Under Fire," The Dispatch is embarking on an ongoing, newsroom-wide effort to examine gun violence in Greater Columbus in all its permutations. These efforts will explore the impact and unexpected consequences of gun violence in our community, from victims and survivors of gun violence to efforts undertaken by city officials, social service agencies and fellow citizens.

You will also hear from legal gun owners who cherish their right to carry.

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

Gun violence cripples city

More than 1,300 people have been shot and killed in Columbus since 2010. Police, public health, and the community are working jointly to reduce the gunfire. Is it working? Read the story

Who pulled the trigger? How Columbus police find out

As the Columbus Division of Police continues its efforts to get guns off the streets, it’s been all about working harder — and smarter. Read the story

A member of the Columbus Police Crime Scene Unit looks for shell casings outside of 98 South Terrace Avenue while investigating the site after a Hilltop man shot and killed a neighboring family before police fatally shot him on November 23, 2015. Photographed on September 24, 2015. (Chris Russell/Dispatch Photo)

He was paralyzed in a random shooting

Maxwell Williams was shot in the back in an act of random violence while enjoying music at Dick’s Den in 2022. Here’s what his life looks like now. Read the story

Mar 8, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Maxwell Williams, 25, who was shot and partially paralyzed on Feb. 14, 2022 while sitting in Dick's Den in the Old North, now lives with his girlfriend near Cincinnati while he finishes his online master’s degree at the University of Illinois and works part time with Nationwide. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

How Columbus Public Health fights gun violence one block at a time

A year after Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther declared gun violence a public health crisis, officials are expanding novel approaches to combat it. Read the story

Dana Brock carries a "We Are Linden" sign as organizers from the community visit a neighborhood behind the Northern Lights Shopping Center on Sept. 19 cheering on local residents with messages about stopping gun violence and bringing the Linden community together.

From the editor: It’s time to talk about gun violence

We’ve got to talk about how gun violence is fueling what is happening in our neighborhoods, our homes, and our schools. Read the column

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: A look at gun violence and shootings in Columbus, Ohio