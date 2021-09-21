Under Fire: Community committed to ending area gun violence: 'This affects everybody'

Sep. 21—Last of three parts

There's a saying near the entrance of the Frederick Douglass Community Center that reads, "Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced."

When Director Reggie Williams picked the quote by James Baldwin, a Black writer famous for his commentary on race in America, he thought it was good life advice in general, but now he sees it as the key to ending escalating gun violence in Toledo, and saving lives.

Week after week, new deaths bring the city's homicide count closer to last year's record-breaking 61. Most of the victims are young Black men from the same impoverished neighborhoods where violence and crime have been commonplace for decades.

That's the problem, Mr. Williams said.

"This affects everybody. How do we come together, especially in the Black community? How do we finally say enough is enough?" he asked. "Like the quote [says], we have to face it until we change."

Toledo is trying to face it.

Last fall, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz declared gun violence a public-health crisis and launched a new initiative challenging residents, community partners, city officials, and law enforcement to join together in finding solutions to end it.

What followed was a year of conversations and proposed strategies, some of which have already been implemented, to attack the problem from an enforcement standpoint while also drilling down to the source.

But the road to recovery, so far, has not been linear.

In July, Toledo police reported shooting incidents were up 12 percent this year over the same period last year, persons shot calls were up 8 percent, and homicides were up 46 percent. There were 11 new deaths that month, alone.

Since then, 11 more homicide victims have been laid to rest, bringing the city's count to 51, with another three months left in the calendar.

JoJuan Armour, a Toledo native and former professional football player hired by the city to reduce gun violence, isn't getting discouraged yet. It will take time to retrain how the community views and responds to violence, he said, and there are still more solutions to come.

"[Change] won't happen in a day," Mr. Armour said, echoing the same sentiments as Mr. Williams. "But the only way things stay the same is if we don't do anything."

A two-pronged approach

One part of the city's strategy to end gun violence has been to crack down on the illegal activity that precipitates it.

For years the city has worked to shutter so-called "nuisance bars," where numerous crimes are reported. But this year, the city also announced action against illegal bars, commonly referred to as after-hour clubs, which have been the site of numerous shootings and at least three homicides since 2020.

To combat an influx of guns in the community, which Toledo Police Chief George Kral has said "is causing that rise in crime," police also partnered with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to seize illegally owned firearms and seek harsher penalties against the carriers.

Last year, officers confiscated 1,590 guns, which was a 71 percent increase over the nine years prior, a Blade analysis found. The chief predicted this year's figures will surpass it, with more than 900 guns seized as of July.

But it's going to take more than policing and legal intervention to fix the problem, officials say.

They're also working to address the root causes of gun violence: poverty, inequality, a lack of affordable housing, mental health, joblessness, and a general distrust in institutions that serve the public.

Some of those efforts are already under way.

The city has yet to finalize how it will spend its $180 million in American Rescue Plan money specifically meant to help communities recover from the pandemic, but officials have started dividing funds among five areas of focus: youth, parks, and recreation; safe and livable neighborhoods; job creation and economic development; green and healthy housing; and avoiding cuts to city services.

Youth seem to be getting most of the attention, so far, largely in response to speculation that the lack of resources for the population during the pandemic led to higher crime rates.

Over the summer, the city committed $1.4 million to expanding youth programming.

It is also partnering with the YMCA of Greater Toledo to demolish the existing Wayman Palmer YMCA and build a new complex closer to Bancroft Street that will include an indoor pool, gym, wellness center, food pantry, child-care classrooms, and outdoor recreation space.

"This is yet another step in a series of investments that are going to have long-term transformative benefits, not just to the city in general, but specifically to the people who live in and around neighborhoods that have been disinvested in for too long," the mayor said at a news conference announcing the build.

At the newly created All In Academy, a sports-based program predominately serving Black youth ages 7 to 15, Mr. Armour piloted a special "7 Mindsets" curriculum meant to teach youth how to better manage emotions, process grief, and find support systems to prevent violent knee-jerk reactions to perceived slights or loss.

The city also hired four violence interrupters to respond to threats and intervene before it escalates. Though the hires were just named in August, Mr. Armour said he saw the potential success of the program firsthand over the summer.

He and a respected gang leader met with a group of teens who were plotting revenge over their friend's shooting death to talk through some of their anger and grief.

"There were no shootings after that," Mr. Armour said, noting every one of the teens carried a firearm.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis because it is transmittable," he said. "Once someone has been impacted by gun violence, they potentially can transmit that disease by retaliatory shootings, by the trauma that they suffer, so it spreads. By having the opportunity to stop the spread of it using violence interrupters...we can reduce that impact."

But there's more work yet to do.

Amid an election year, where fighting rising crime is a top priority for voters, mayoral and city council candidates have started outlining plans for other strategies they think could be successful in reducing gun violence.

The plans have varied widely, but have included suggestions like curfews, stricter gun control laws, improved community-police relations, and "focused deterrence" to target prolific offenders.

Chief Kral also has stressed the need for higher bonds after arrests, to prevent offenders from immediately returning to the same neighborhoods they're accused of victimizing, and for the court systems to return to full capacity, to put offenders away long term.

While he understands why in-person juries and criminal trials were suspended during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, now that life is returning to normal the chief said it's time "the wheels of justice turn a little bit quicker than they have been." He cited cases where defendants were arrested up to five times over the summer for various violations, but they weren't being held or sentenced.

When those repeat offenders are removed from the community, Chief Kral said, "I think you're going to see a reduction in crime."

'Superman ain't coming'

Community members aren't just waiting for officials to save them. They're making changes for themselves.

Members of area motorcycle and car groups, this summer, volunteered to hang out at city pools in an effort to deter crime there. As a result, there wasn't a single incident of violence reported there, the mayor said.

Area community centers are also testing new programs to engage youth and provide resources to the neighborhoods surrounding them.

The East Toledo Family Center expanded its youth football program and fortified two others meant to redirect concerning behavior before it escalates to violence. One is an alternative to suspension program for Toledo Public School students in grades 5 through 8. The other is an alternative to secure detention for youth in Lucas County Juvenile Court.

"We want to train other institutions to do the same," Mr. Armour said.

At the Frederick Douglass Center, Mr. Williams just wants things to return to normal.

The center was founded in 1919 to provide educational, social, and recreational opportunities for African-American youth. Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Ian English has credited it, in part, for his own success, saying it's where he was introduced to the idea of college and where he turned for help in filling out financial aid forms.

But during the pandemic, most of the center's programming was suspended, except for free day care and grocery services, and has yet to return. The center did host a summer camp for about 22 youths in July, but Mr. Williams said if funds and volunteers were more readily available, the 36,000-square-foot building could support 250 kids.

He'd also like to open a kitchen to provide healthy food options in the area, and restore "midnight basketball" leagues, which give residents who wanted to stay out late a safer place to be than on the streets.

"Superman ain't coming," Mr. Williams said, calling on area residents to come up with solutions to rescue themselves. "What can we do to enhance our neighborhoods?"

Other community leaders have offered some of their own ideas.

Avis Files, who heads Pathway, Inc., which provides assistance paying bills and with youth employment, and Brothers United and Sisters United, which teaches mothers and fathers to become better parents, wants to see more funding and support for organizations like hers that are already doing important work in the community.

John Preston, principal at Burroughs Elementary, recently suggested engaging Toledo educators to identify at-risk youth and help resolve conflict.

Julieta Flowers, who leads Achieve Career Preparatory, proposed focusing intervention resources at dropout prevention and recovery schools, like hers, where many of the youth involved in gun violence end up. She buried three of her students in the last year, she said.

Toledo City Councilman Vanice Williams, of no relation to Mr. Williams, represents District 4, where poverty and gun violence are most concentrated, and has been advocating for more mixed-market housing to integrate residents of different socioeconomic backgrounds. She also has proposed upgrades to central city parks, and the creation of a city-wide boxing league.

She ran her own boxing camps over the summer, as a test of the impact the discipline can have on youth.

"Boxing saves kids who look like me more than any other sport," she said. "We're not going to save the world. This isn't going to end gun violence, but it will help minimize it.

"This is how I'm fighting violence," she said.

'Never going to give up'

Toledo's struggle is not unique.

Civil unrest and added stressors amid the pandemic are believed to be behind rising crime rates in communities across America.

Overall, violent crime, including murder, robbery, assault, and rape, was up by about 3 percent in 2020 over the previous year, ending a trendline that had been sloping downward since the 1990s. Murders, specifically, increased 25 percent in 2020, according to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting data.

Ohio's capital city seems to be among the hardest hit.

A recent analysis by the Major Cities Chiefs Association, which compared first-quarter violent crime rates in 2020 and 2021 for 63 law enforcement agencies in major metropolitan areas, found that homicides were up 29 percent nationwide. It did not include Columbus data, but a separate analysis of its homicide records revealed a 65 percent increase over the same period. The city ended 2020 with a record-breaking 175 victims.

Nonfatal shootings were up by almost 90 percent. When the department mapped them, it found that in some neighborhoods, the probability of residents being shot was as high as 1 in 59. The Blade used the same formula to conduct a 2020 shooting analysis for Toledo neighborhoods.

Columbus police spokesman Sgt. James Fuqua said it showed the department that some areas where they were deploying resources didn't need as much attention as thought, and other areas "where we didn't think it was bad, but it was." They've been using the data to make adjustments.

Toledo police are doing the same, Chief Kral said.

— They're broadening ShotSpotter's reach, which will identify gunfire not being reported to 911 and help officers quickly retrieve evidence they can use to solve crimes and make arrests.

— They're increasing police presence in areas where retaliation is expected and where crime was highest the week prior.

— They're sending community service officers to more crime scenes to talk to residents and leave business cards.

— They're trying to upgrade and enlarge the city-wide camera system to better capture crimes and identify suspects.

"We're never going to give up," Chief Kral said. "If I didn't have hope I wouldn't be sitting here right now."

And there is reason to hope, Sgt. Mel Stachura with the gang task force said. He's already seeing positive outcomes from some of the department's new strategies.

Where he said the 1100 block of Belmont Avenue, near Soul City Gym in the Onyx neighborhood, used to be one of the worst in the city for shootings and weapons-related crimes, today, "You're not seeing that, at least within the last 6 months."

It may be that some of the crime moved elsewhere in the city, he admitted, "but overall I think we can reduce a lot of it, and I think we are doing so as we speak."

Mr. Armour is hoping the numbers will soon prove it.

His goal is to close 2021 with fewer homicides than last year, especially after early predictors showed the city on pace to set a new record. It's not the best gauge of success, he said, because fewer deaths don't necessarily mean there were fewer shootings, but, ultimately, the goal is to save lives.

"If we have less homicides than we had last year, and everybody else is going up in the United States, then we're heading in the right direction," he said.

Change

The hope of a safer Toledo does little to ease the pain of the families who've already lost loved ones to area gun violence.

Though some of the memorial billboards they erected in homage have since been replaced with new faces or ads, the victims' families are still grieving and feel unsafe in their neighborhoods.

Ever since 34-year-old Christopher Carrington was shot and killed in 2020, his brother Quentin Carrington said he has lived in fear for his family, especially his children.

Eleven-year-old Miracle Richardson still can't speak of her 19-year-old brother, James "JayJay" Smith, Jr., without crying.

"I really love him so much and I miss him and I wish he never died like this," she said at a recent balloon release recognizing the one-year anniversary of his shooting death.

Glenn "Geezy" Scurles, Jr.'s, family says his shooting death, at age 18, has forever shaken their sense of security. He wasn't involved in gangs or crime, yet his life was still cut short in 2019 by neighborhood gun violence.

"I can't accept that," his sister, Jasmine Tucker said.

They shouldn't have to, she said.

Walking in the 2200 block of Auburn Avenue, she pointed out the family home of her late grandmother, where the handprints of some of her siblings remain cemented in the sidewalk out front. Next door lives the family of one of the men convicted of killing her brother. Across the street lives JayJay's family.

"The hood gonna have to change the hood. We gonna have to change the hood. Us," she said, pounding her finger into her chest. "Not nobody from outside of our community, because it's our hood people that's killin' each other. It's our hood people that's sellin' these drugs. It's our hood people that's gangbanging. It's our hood people that's killing innocent bystanders that's not from the neighborhood.

"So when it's all said and done, the hood gonna have to change the hood," Ms. Tucker continued. "You can help us. At least you can leave the earth saying you tried to help these communities, but really, the community gonna have to help itself."

First Published September 21, 2021, 7:00am