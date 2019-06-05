Under fire, YouTube updates its policy on racist content and conspiracy theories

YouTube announced updates to its hate speech policy Wednesday that seek to ban content that promotes “supremacist” views, such as those looking to “glorify Nazi ideology.”

The company said in a blog post that the new policy includes any content “alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status.”

YouTube will also work to remove content that promotes misinformation, including conspiracy theories denying tragic events, like the Holocaust or the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Last year, YouTube banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was well known for promoting conspiracies about the Sandy Hook shooting.

“The openness of YouTube’s platform has helped creativity and access to information thrive,” YouTube said in its blog post. “It’s our responsibility to protect that, and prevent our platform from being used to incite hatred, harassment, discrimination and violence.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a Wednesday statement that the group has been working with companies like YouTube to fight hate on their platforms.

“While this is an important step forward, this move alone is insufficient and must be followed by many more changes from YouTube and other tech companies to adequately counter the scourge of online hate and extremism,” Greenblatt said.

The policy shift is the social media giant’s latest effort to combat hate speech and disinformation spread online. In 2017, the company limited the ability to comment and share videos with supremacist content. In the same year, YouTube tightened its advertising policy for videos with hateful content.

As YouTube updated its efforts to ban hateful content, critics have continued to highlight the company’s refusal to remove videos with homophobic slurs.

Carlos Maza, a video producer at Vox, posted a video compilation on Twitter last week that showed the many times right-wing talk show host Steven Crowder has attacked him on his YouTube channel. Crowder’s comments include repeated references to Maza’s sexual orientation and ethnicity, including “angry little queer,” “gay Mexican” and “lispy sprite.”

I have spent two years getting targeted by racist and homophobic abuse from one of @YouTube's star creators.



Today, YouTube decided that none of this violated their terms of service: pic.twitter.com/UReCcQ2Elj — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 4, 2019

Maza asked YouTube to address the content and called on his Twitter followers to flag Crowder’s video. Outspoken social media users, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and figure skater Adam Rippon have jumped into the discussion, criticizing the way hate speech spreads on platforms like YouTube.

YouTube released a statement Tuesday on Twitter, saying it would not remove Crowder’s videos because they did not violate the company’s policies.

“As an open platform, it’s crucial for us to allow everyone — from creators to journalists to late-night TV hosts — to express their opinions w/in the scope of our policies,” YouTube’s statement said. “Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don’t violate our policies, they’ll remain on our site.”

Maza was quick to call out YouTube on Twitter after its announcement to ban supremacist content.

“YouTube's new anti-supremacy policy is a joke, a shiny prop meant to distract reporters and advertisers from the reality, which is that @YouTube doesn't actually enforce any of these documents,” Maza said.

YouTube's new anti-supremacy policy is a joke, a shiny prop meant to distract reporters and advertisers from the reality, which is that @YouTube doesn't actually enforce any of these documents. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 5, 2019

One of the many types of content that violate the company’s hate speech policy is the use of “slurs where the primary purpose is to promote hatred,” YouTube said. It also now says it would ban content portraying stereotypes that promote hatred based on several attributes, including sexual orientation. In addition, the company’s anti-harassment policy bans content that involves hurtful personal comments toward another person.

Google, which owns YouTube, said in an email to Gizmodo that Crowder’s videos did not violate its policies because Crowder didn’t instruct viewers to harass Maza, and “the main point of these videos was not to harass or threaten, but rather to respond to the opinion.”