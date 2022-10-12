What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads.

The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Well, right now there isn’t much to talk about under the hood because the whole vehicle is pretty much gutted. However, the P-code classification is referring to a 350 cubic inch V8 engine which came in the car from the factory. The current owner talks a lot about the badging and exterior features which would confuse pretty much any enthusiast regardless of their knowledge. Overall, the 327 badges made things extra confusing but in the end the owner assumes the car is an SS because of the P-code.

Another thing that stirred up the pot is the front and rear bumpers which reflect RS styling perfectly. This indicates that the car was an SS/RS which is ridiculously valuable to most automotive collectors who know what they’re doing. All of this is made even better by the fact that it was, before the current owner’s acquisition, a race car that sported a 396 cubic inch V8. So the simple answer here to the question of what this car is would be, nobody knows. That being said, there is no reason to assume the owner is wrong or lying about his own vehicle so for now it appears to be a true RS/SS in the flesh.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.