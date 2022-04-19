Under intense activist investor pressure, Zendesk could be looking at possible sale

Ron Miller
·3 min read

It's been tough times for Zendesk, which has been fending off Jana since the end of last year, when the activist investor began to send the company, which focuses on help desk and ticketing software, a series of complaint letters.

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that reports surfaced this week that Zendesk is at least thinking about selling.

Zendesk angered Jana when it turned down a $17 billion acquisition offer in February, a deal that, according to a TechCrunch analysis, appeared to undervalue the company. There was also the matter of its $4.1 billion deal to buy Momentive Global, the makers of SurveyMonkey, a deal Jana seemed to despise.

As the investing group wrote in the first paragraph of a letter to the board in February without further introduction:

"The facts could not be more obvious to us: Zendesk, Inc.’s ('Zendesk' or the 'Company') proposed acquisition of Momentive Global Inc. ('Momentive') lacks financial and strategic merit, introduces substantial execution risk and relies on highly questionable synergy and pro forma trading multiple assumptions, all while appearing to be 'out of left field' as the result of an impulsive process."

It's worth noting that Zendesk did not agree. It believed that adding Momentive and SurveyMonkey would expand the company's business in customer experience and create a path to faster revenue growth.

Regardless, Jana also announced in February that it was nominating its own slate for the board of directors. Last month, it filed a note with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission outlining its list of complaints as it related to that nomination, and has been pushing Zendesk to hold its annual stockholder's meeting and put the Jana candidates to a vote once and for all.

Zendesk appeared to be working to fend off these attempts, while Jana accused the company of "a reckless disregard for stockholder capital, a seeming readiness to resort to what Glass Lewis called 'questionable reasoning' when challenged by stockholders and a 'ready, fire, aim' process, as well as a history of refusing to engage with interested strategic and financial buyers for the Company," the firm wrote in its SEC filing.

If the reports are true that the company is partnering with Qatalyst Partners about a possible sale, it could be that it's had enough.

Oddly, Jana has a rather small stake in the company -- less than 3% -- for a firm complaining so loudly about how Zendesk is being run, but it was able to rally the troops to scuttle the Momentive deal when 90% of those voting went against Zendesk's plan. It could believe that based on those results, it could ride that shareholder hostility to an outright takeover.

For now, neither Zendesk nor Qatalyst has confirmed their relationship, but given what's been going on with Zendesk, it wouldn't be shocking if it were true.

Investors certainly seem to like the news, with stock up over 6.5% as we published this story.

Zendesk’s latest problem is an activist investor

Recommended Stories

  • Tullytown Wawa to open Thursday

    Local police and firefighters will participate in a hoagie-making contest as part of the grand opening festivities at the new store on Levittown Parkway in Tullytown.

  • Tested: 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0T R-Line Is Not So Sporty

    Beneath the aggressive-looking sheetmetal is a comfy cruiser with a low-key personality.

  • Is Walmart+ Worth the Cost Just to Get Discounted Gas?

    More than ever, drivers are searching for deals on gas. From apps like GasBuddy to memberships at places like Costco, it's not hard to find discounted gas. But are the lower prices worth the cost of...

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • These are Elon Musk's 3 options now that Twitter has enacted a poison pill to prevent him from taking over the company, according to Wedbush

    "In a nutshell, this week is very important for all the parties involved in this Twitter soap opera with time to get out the popcorn," Dan Ives said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • These 20 highly rated stocks are expected to rise at least 70% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE A sliding stock market means many companies are on sale, which spells opportunity for investors with investment horizons of several years. A list of the most favored names among analysts, along with consensus price targets, is below.

  • A rally in the stock market is imminent after investors got too bearish and as inflation starts to moderate, according to JPMorgan

    Investors can position their portfolio for upside by buying both growth and value stocks, according to JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The semiconductor sector, which is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips that power our favorite electronics, is large and complex. Most investors are familiar with industry darlings like Nvidia or Advanced Micro Devices, but there's an entire subfield of companies providing critical products and services to the world's top chipmakers.

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • 2 Growth Stocks that Could Double in 2022

    The Nasdaq Composite Index fell by 20% back in March to enter a bear market and has since rebounded by 6%. Investors should look at businesses that enjoy a sturdy competitive moat and tailwinds that can boost their growth over the long term. With this in mind, here are two growth stocks with catalysts that could enable them to double this year.

  • China Merchants Bank sinks by most in 11 years as damage to shareholders snowballs to US$35 billion in two days

    China Merchants Bank slumped by the most in more than a decade after the nation's biggest retail lender removed its top executive without giving a reason. Investors suffering a US$35 billion beating over two days would be asking for an explanation. The stock tanked 11.5 per cent to HK$52.90 at the close of Tuesday trading in Hong Kong, slicing HK$124.6 billion (US$15.7 billion) from its market capitalisation as trading resumed in the city after a two-day holiday. Tuesday's losses were the worst

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]