Under investigation: 12-year-old Montgomery boy killed, female hurt in Cherry St. shooting

Montgomery police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old Montgomery boy after a shooting Wednesday on Cherry Street.

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the police and fire/rescue crews were called to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Cherry Street. Before they got there, the boy and an unidentified female victim were taken to a local hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The female is reported to have a non-life-threatening wound.

No additional information is available for release at this time, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery child killed in shooting on Cherry Street