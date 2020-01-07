Under pressure, Michael Bloomberg faces a new court challenge to his company's use of non-disclosure agreements in discrimination cases

Reuters

A former Bloomberg LP employee who allegedly experienced discrimination at the company asked a New York Supreme Court judge last month to invalidate not just her non-disclosure agreement, but the NDAs of any "similarly situated" Bloomberg LP employees.

The lawsuit comes as Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor running for president, faces mounting pressure over his company's use of non-disclosure agreements to bar those with grievances about his company from speaking out.

A November investigation by Business Insider found that Bloomberg LP has repeatedly been described as a sexualized, predatory environment in harassment and discrimination complaints from several women going back two decades.

A spokesperson for the Bloomberg campaign declined to comment on whether, in light of his presidential run, the company and the candidate will release employees with whom they have entered into non-disclosure agreements from their obligations to remain silent.

A former Bloomberg LP employee is asking a judge to invalidate any non-disclosure agreements that the company, which was founded by Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, used in settling sex, age, and disability discrimination complaints brought by its employees.

The request comes from Laurie Evans, a 56-year-old who worked on Bloomberg LP's sales team for six years before being fired in November 2016 while being treated for breast cancer. Evans claims in court filings that Bloomberg LP has a "culture of discrimination" and that her former supervisor, then-chief revenue officer Keith Grossman, created a hostile work environment that adversely impacted her job performance and caused extreme emotional and psychological distress. Grossman is now the president of Time USA LLC, the publisher of Time magazine.

A Time spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Evans first sued Bloomberg LP in October 2019. In December, her attorney Donna Clancy filed an amended complaint asking the court to void not just the confidentiality provision included in Evans' separation agreement, but also the nondisclosure agreements of any "similarly situated members of her protected classes" who may have claims against Bloomberg LP. The complaint accuses Bloomberg LP of fraudulently coercing employees to sign agreements that were vague, misleading, filled with misstatements and omissions, and written in a manner that an average employee would find difficult to understand.

This latest effort to void Bloomberg employees' non-disclosure agreements comes as Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who recently announced his presidential bid, faces mounting pressure over his use of these agreements to bar those with grievances about his company from speaking out. In late November, Business Insider revealed a string of lawsuits spanning decades alleging misconduct and a toxic workplace at Bloomberg LP, including two allegations of rape by senior Bloomberg LP managers 20 years apart.

In total, Business Insider found, nearly 40 employment lawsuits from 65 plaintiffs have been filed against Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg personally in state and federal courts since 1996. The majority of those allege discrimination over gender, race, and disability status, as well as pregnancy discrimination and wage theft. Eight discrimination suits were launched after Bloomberg returned to his namesake company as president and CEO in 2014.

Last month, after ABC News followed up with its own story on the Bloomberg lawsuits, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called on Bloomberg to release women from any non-disclosure agreements they may have signed with the company. The group Lift Our Voices, formed by three former Fox News employees to end the practice of mandatory non-disclosure agreements to conceal workplace misconduct, also sent letters to all of the presidential campaigns urging them to publicly condemn these types of agreements in the context of workplace issues, such as sexual misconduct and a toxic work culture.

