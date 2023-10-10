Under Pressure, Netanyahu Denies He Was Warned About Hamas Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is denying that he brushed off warnings about an impending “big” operation by Hamas prior to this weekend’s brutal attacks. Netanyahu called the allegation “fake news” in a speech on Monday, according to the Times of Israel. Previously, an unidentified Egyptian intelligence official told the Associated Press that Israeli leaders were told “an explosion of the situation is coming, and very soon,” but they allegedly “underestimated such warnings.”

