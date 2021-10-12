Under-pressure Taliban meet EU-US delegation in push for support
The Taliban delegation sits down for talks in Qatar with EU and US envoys as the hardline Islamists pursue their push for international recognition and support
It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. The move by Biden isn't the final word; Republican Trump says he will challenge the requests and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.
In April 2019, Ivanka Trump told the AP she passed on leading the World Bank, expressing that she was "happy" with her work at the White House.
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said a raft of documents he provided to special counsel John Durham supports additional charges in his criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation.
The UN's migration agency has put its Ethiopia chief on administrative leave, citing "unauthorised interviews" in which she complained of being sidelined by UN higher-ups she claimed were sympathetic to Tigrayan rebels.
“We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” he warned before explaining the GOP's end game to subvert the 2024 election.
Former President Donald Trump may not be the person who was "pulling the strings" behind a plan hinged on replacing the top Justice Department official with a loyalist willing to carry out a more aggressive strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 election, a Democratic Senate investigator admitted on Sunday.
Miami City Manager Art Noriega moved to fire embattled Police Chief Art Acevedo Monday night, ending weeks of speculation following two circus-like public hearings where city commissioners slammed the chief for everything from a tone-deaf statement about “Cuban Mafia” running the department to a tight jumpsuit he wore years ago during a fundraiser in another city.
Activists from Arizona attempted to target Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., at the Boston Marathon on Monday but the senator's broken foot prevented her participation, her office told Fox News.
U.S. 'victories' in Iraq are a grim warning for great-power conflict with China
MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.
Western spies branded AQ Khan as dangerous as bin Laden - but many in Pakistan saw him as a hero.
I can't recover my losses after I was punished by the state of Arizona for refusing to lie under oath. Why? The doctrine of qualified immunity.
Nicolas Chaillan, the US Air Force's chief software officer, quit in September, citing insufficient investment in guarding from Chinese attacks.
The best way to deter China from attacking Taiwan is to encourage Taiwan to invest in its own ability to make China pay if it ever resorts to force.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize https://www.reuters.com/world/philippines-journalist-ressa-russian-journalist-muratov-win-2021-nobel-peace-2021-10-08/?enowpopup after braving the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule.
LONDON (Reuters) -China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times. China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments.
Expect out-of-state investment to flood Missouri marijuana industry, attorney says.
Brent Stirton/Getty“Another outside possibility is that, faced with a major crisis, the federation’s leaders will betray their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, the primary adhesive holding the union together,” Colin Woodard wrote in the epilogue to his prescient 2011 book, American Nations: A History of the Eleven Regional Cultures in North America.”In the midst of, say, a deadly pandemic outbreak or the destruction of several cities by terrorists, a fearful public might condone the suspens
The Tigray fighting has shattered the overseas reputation of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
A former colonel describes a leadership making cash by any means, from drug factories to illegal arms deals.