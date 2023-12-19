Under scrutiny for 2017 investigation of Senate staffers, Merrick Garland hit with House GOP subpoena

WASHINGTON – The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday for information about the Justice Department surveilling a Senate staffer during the investigation about Donald Trump before the 2016 election.

The Justice Department has told the House panel that the investigation of the so-called Steele dossier occurred during the Trump administration before Garland took office, the inquiry resulted in the conviction of a Senate staffer and Garland has updated policies for congressional investigations.

But the committee chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the subpoena was sparked by the department’s lack of response to several follow-up letters in November and December about the policy changes.

“If the Department’s representation is accurate, it indicates that the Executive Branch used its immense law-enforcement authority to gather and search the private communications of multiple Legislative Branch employees who were conducting Constitutional oversight of the Department’s investigative actions – actions that were later found to be unlawful,” Jordan wrote to Garland.

The inquiry isn’t the first time the Judiciary Committee has targeted Garland.

Jordan has assailed the attorney general for conducting political investigations against targets such as Trump, school boards and Catholics. Garland defended himself at hearings − emotionally denying religious persecution − by arguing that investigators follow the facts and law without political influence.

The Justice Department declined comment on the subpoena.

Jordan said his inquiry was sparked by Google notifying the Republican former chief investigative counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 19 that the Justice Department had subpoenaed the staffer’s phone records and emails in 2017.

Google’s notification sounded as though the department sought personal records of staffers of both parties as the Senate panel under Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who was then chairman, according to Jordan. The panel was investigating discredited information gathered by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer, about Trump.

In a Dec. 4 letter obtained by USA TODAY, Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte told Jordan about steps the department had taken:

In June 2021, Garland referred the matter to the inspector general, whose investigation remains open.

Garland directed Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco to evaluate and strengthen policies for obtaining records from Congress.

In 2022, Monaco updated the policies in the Justice Manual.

In November 2023, Monaco issued a memo announcing the new policies governing investigations involving lawmakers and their staffers.

The Justice Department investigation of the Steele dossier found administration staffers and congressional personnel had access to the classified information and were implicated, Uriarte wrote. The department alerted the Senate about concerns regarding a staffer on the Intelligence Committee and the Senate voted unanimously June 6, 2018, to provide information to the investigation, Uriarte wrote.

The investigation led to the indictment and guilty plea of James Wolfe, who had served as the Senate Intelligence Committee’s security director for 28 years until December 2017, Uriarte wrote.

Wolfe pleaded guilty in October 2018 to making false statements to FBI agents about providing unclassified information to reporters. Then-U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sentenced him to two months in jail and fined him $7,500.

