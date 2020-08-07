Go under the sea virtually, with Disney's 'The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure'

"Clam" aboard a Disney family favorite: "The Little Mermaid": Ariel's Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure park.

Though Disneyland remains closed for now, you can experience the attraction virtually. In Disney Parks' latest "ride and learn" video, "relive moments from the classic animated film -- from exploring Ariel's gadget-filled grotto to singing along to Sebastian's hot crustacean band. You'll also discover fascinating facts and treasures untold about this beloved attraction," according to the Disney Parks blog.

You'll see some of the 1989 film's biggest stars -- including a 12-foot wide Ursula. See which trinkets you can spot in Ariel's gadget-filled grotto and watch Sebastian the crab conduct the hot crustacean band.

